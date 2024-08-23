From Kalki 2898 AD to Follow Kar Lo Yaar: What's streaming on your favourite OTT platforms this week

In addition to these exciting releases, fans of hit TV shows can look forward to new seasons of the critically acclaimed Pachinko and the nostalgic comedy That '90s Show. So, mark your calendars, grab some popcorn, and get ready to indulge in a week of captivating stories, and endless entertainment.

Kalki 2898 AD

After a behemoth run at the box office, Nag Ashwin's blockbuster dystopian sci-fi epic, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has finally dropped on OTT. It is streaming on both Netflix India and Prime Video India.

The film fuses Indian mythology with a futuristic world of sci-fi, through a story of a bounty hunter Bhairava (Prabhas), who is navigating the dystopian future of 2898 AD.

Raayan

After its hit run at the box office, the Tamil action thriller Raayan will premiere on Prime Video this Friday (August 23). The film explores the journey of an ordinary man who sets out to avenge the brutal murders of his family. His pursuit of justice takes him deep into the dangerous world of the underworld, where the story unfolds. It stars Dhanush, SJ Suryah and Prakash Raj.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

The series gives an unfiltered look into the life of social media star Uorfi Javed. The unscripted reality series follows Uorfi’s life: her interactions with the paparazzi, her family life, her bond with her sisters, and her unfiltered thoughts. The nine episode-series aims to give an insight into Uorfi’s life, who found popularity for her bold fashion choices. It will be streaming on Prime Video from August 23.

Pachinko Season 2

The much-anticipated second season of the historical drama Pachinko will be back on August 23 on Apple TV+. The series, based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name, chronicles the lives of a Korean family from 1915 to 1989. The first season was released in March last year and comprised eight episodes. The trailer of the second season teased the reunion of Koh Hansu and Sunja in Osaka during World War II. The two characters had been separated for two decades.

The Frog

The South Korean mystery crime thriller weaves together the lives of two innkeepers from different time periods. In 2000, Gu Sang Jun (played by Yoon Kye Sang) runs a lakeside motel in the countryside. Meanwhile, in the summer of 2021, Jeon Young Ha (portrayed by Kim Yun Seok) manages a secluded pension deep within a forest. It is set to release on August 23 on Netflix. It stars Yoon Kyesang, Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Yoon-seok, and Park Ji-hwan.

That '90s Show Part 3

The show comes back with a touch of nostalgia. The logline read, “It’s 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate”. The Netflix hit and sequel series to the fan-favourite That ’70s Show stars Smith, Debra Jo Rupp (reprising her role as Kitty), Callie Haverda (Leia), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Mace Coronel (Jay), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Reyn Doi (Ozzie) and Sam Morelos (Nikki). It was released on Netflix on August 22.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The drama series recounts the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight. It portrays the week-long ordeal of the passengers and crew. Created by Anubhav Sinha, the mini-series stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekhaa and Pankaj Kapur. It will be released on Netflix on August 29.

Tikdam

Directed by Vivek Anchalia, Tikdam narrates a moving story of a father, portrayed by Amit Sial, who must leave his village in Uttarakhand to seek better financial prospects in the city. It will start streaming on Jio Cinema on August 23.

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and other actors, the film is about three bestfriends. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. The synopsis reads, “Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet". It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 23.