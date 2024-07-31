Raayan box office collection day 5: Dhanush film crosses 50 crore in India

Raayan box office collection day 5: Dhanush's Tamil film has surpassed ₹50 crore nett in India in five days, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Per the report, the film, which features Dhanush in lead role and is also directed by him, earned estimated ₹4.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on Tuesday, day 5. Also read: Raayan movie review Dhanush's directorial Raayan was released on July 26.

Raayan box office collection in India

On day 1, Raayan did a business of ₹13.65 crore nett, followed by ₹13.75 crore nett and ₹ 15.25 crore nett on day 2 and day 3, respectively. On Monday, day 4, Raayan saw a dip in numbers and collected ₹5.8 crore nett at the box office in India. On Tuesday, Raayan had an overall 22.48 percent Tamil occupancy. The film's India total now stands at an estimated ₹52.95 crore nett.

Mahesh Babu lauds Dhanush's Raayan

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday congratulated Tamil star Dhanush on his ‘brilliant’ acting and direction in Raayan. Also written by Dhanush, the crime thriller opened to a positive to mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Mahesh Babu took to X to praise the cast and crew of Raayan, including music composer AR Rahman. He wrote, "Raayan…. Stellar act by @dhanushkraja… brilliantly directed and performed. Outstanding performances by @iam_SJSuryah,@prakashraaj,@sundeepkishan, and the entire cast. An electrifying score by the maestro @arrahman. A must-watch. Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures @officialdushara @varusarath5 @kalidas700 @Aparnabala2 @selvaraghavan."

Dhanush expressed gratitude to Mahesh for his kind words. "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh gaaru (brother). It takes a heart. My team is thrilled," he replied.

On Monday, Dhanush also thanked fans for their response to Raayan, which he said was the best birthday gift ever. The actor turned 41 on July 28. The film, also starring SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali, hit the screens on July 26, two days before the National Award winning-actor's birthday. Raayan also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Dhanush will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran's Ilaiyaraaja, based on the life of the titular legendary music composer.