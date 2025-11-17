From The Family Man Season 3 to Homebound, top OTT releases this week

A new slate of exciting projects has been dropped that the fans can enjoy on OTT platforms in the comfort of their homes. From Manoj Bajpayee's return in The Family Man Season 3 to the critically acclaimed Homebound, the list of movies and TV shows are set against a set of genres including drama, suspense, and thrillers. The Family Man season 3 will be out on November 21.(YouTube/Prime Video)

1. Homebound (Netflix)

Following a successful run in theatres and the Cannes Film Festival, Homebound is set to release on OTT. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and is based on a 2020 article by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwani, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film revolves around two friends and their struggle to pass the police exam. Homebound will be out on Netflix on November 21.

2. The Bengal Files (ZEE5)

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Bengal Files, is a political drama starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar. The plot also focused on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The film will be released on ZEE5 on November 21.

Also read: Suhana Khan turns heads in Arpita Mehta’s handcrafted blue lehenga with golden detailing: See pics

3. Ziddi Ishq (JioHotstar)

The show, after creating a buzz online, is set to premiere on the OTT platform. Ziddi Ishq is a romantic thriller, with Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young girl’s innocent affection for her tutor that eventually turns into an obsession. The episodes of the series will be available to stream from November 21.

4. Dining with the Kapoors (Netflix)

The docuseries brings Bollywood’s oldest and most entertaining family together on the screen. The show, directed by Smriti Mudhra and created by Armaan Jain, brings gossip, laughter, and emotions to the table. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Aadar Jain will feature in the project. Dining with the Kapoors will premiere on November 21.

5. The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video)

Manoj Bajpayee’s hit series is set to return with a new instalment. The Family Man Season 3 will pick up the story from where it was left, promising drama, action, and thrills to the audience. The star cast also includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nimrat Kaur. The show will be available to stream from November 21.

6. A Man on the Inside Season 2 (Netflix)

Based on the documentary film The Mole Agent by Maite Alberdi, the show stars Ted Danson, who plays the role of a retiree turned private investigator. The comedy series will stream on Netflix from November 20.

Also read: 120 Bahadur becomes first film to release pan India in defence theatres through PictureTime’s mobile cinema network

7. Back to Black (Netflix)

The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of the popular singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse. The film will showcase the ups and downs throughout Amy's journey of becoming a successful part of the music industry. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, Back to Black stars Marisa Abela, Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville. The film is out on Netflix.

FAQs:

Q1. Who is the director of Homebound?

Ans. Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Q2. Will The Family Man return for season 3?

Ans. Yes. The Family Man season 3 will return to the screens on November 21.

Q3. Who plays the role of Amy Winehouse in Back to Black?

Ans. Marisa Abela plays the role of Amy Winehouse in Back to Black.