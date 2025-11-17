Suhana Khan turns heads in Arpita Mehta’s handcrafted blue lehenga with golden detailing: See pics

Suhana Khan once again delivered a standout fashion moment as she fronted a new campaign for designer Arpita Mehta. The actor was seen in a striking royal-blue lehenga featuring intricate gold detailing. The look paired a heavily threaded halter-neck blouse with a hand-embroidered silk skirt, bringing together Mehta’s signature craftsmanship and Suhana’s polished, modern style. Suhana Khan shines in Arpita Mehta’s custom blue lehenga(Instagram/arpitamehtaofficial)

Additionally, she kept her hair open, and to balance the sparkly items on her outfit, the actor opted out of jewellery. The dupatta of the ensemble was also a highlight of its own. It included a huge handwork border and tassels at the end. The movie star held the dupatta on her arms.

For the makeup, the actor chose a loud effect and added a bindi to complete the look.

Suhana Khan’s glam look

With the blue lehenga, Suhana Khan dropped an inspiration for her fans, who are looking for styles to rock over the wedding season. While the rest of the lehenga has a constant design going on, the border includes some peacock-like designs with mirror and thread work. Moreover, she struck a perfect balance between fashion and tradition that can be perfect for events, get-togethers, and occasions.

Over the years, Archie's star has rocked several traditional looks. One of the gorgeous looks carried by the actor was on the occasion of Diwali. The movie star donned a corset-style blouse, paired with red clothing. For the lehenga, she chose to go for a contrasting colour. The thread and heavy mirror all over the skirt look pretty and royal at the same time.

For the jewellery, Khan kept it simple with stud earrings and a mang tika. Additionally, she threw in a kada on her wrist, with the dupatta perfectly complementing the overall look.

Suhana Khan’s upcoming projects

Suhana Khan is set to star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in his upcoming film, King. Recently, the acor’s picture from the sets of the film circulated online, convincing the fans that she is soon to share the screen space with the superstar of the film industry.

The movie star was last seen in The Archies, debuting in the Zoya Akhtar directorial alongside Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

FAQs

Q1. How old is Suhana Khan?

Ans. Suhana Khan is 25 years old.

Q2. Will Suhana Khan star in King?

Ans. Yes. Suhana Khan is expected to star in King.

Q3. Was Suhana Khan in Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Ans. No, Suhana Khan was not in Ba***ds of Bollywood.