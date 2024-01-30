Griselda on Netflix: Know all about the druglord and police officer June Hawkins who hunt her down

The biographical crime series Griselda on Netflix has caught the attention of many who are in awe of the titular character played by Sofia Vergara. Griselda was a drug lord in the world of drugs mostly dominated by men and functioned under the garb of a simple housewife. Not just Griselda, the character of the police officer June Hawkins, played by Juliana Aidén Martinez on the show, is also based on a real character. Also read: Griselda first reviews are in: Sofia Vergara’s crime drama is a fascinating and fun watch Sofia Vergara as Griselda.

Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara plays the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was among the biggest players in the cocaine business in the US in the 1970s and 1980s. She earned names like La Madrina, the Black Widow, Cocaine Godmother and the Queen of Narco-Trafficking. "She was a complete sociopath. She murdered people at the drop of a hat. She would kill anybody who displeased her, because of a debt, because they sc****d up on a shipment, or she didn't like the way they looked at her," assistant US attorney Stephen Schlessinger told the Herald in 2012 as per Business Insider.

Sofia modified her posture and yellowed some teeth to fit well into the character of Griselda. The drug lord had entered the drug business to give a better life to her sons, but greed and ruthlessness made her a “Queenpin. Innovator. Mother. Killer” as mentioned in the summary of the Griselda trailer. She is also addressed as the “woman of substance”.

She was assassinated in Medellín in 2012 at the age of 69. Three of her four sons were murdered by her rivals.

June Hawkins

Griselda is not just the story of the drug lord but also the equally strong Miami police officer June Hawkins, who tracked her down. As per BBC, June called herself a "tough old broad" with an iron stomach on Law Enforcement Talk. She had a successful career of 30 years. On the podcast, she revealed how she went on to join the police force, "I speak Spanish and in those days, there weren't that many Spanish speakers on the department and they used me as kind of like an intelligence analyst to filter through all the names of all the people and make out who they were. And then I'd talk to informants and I'd write all these memos. I prepared a big report that wound up going to Washington with about 40 cases connected to it." Her husband was a detective and her son also became a police officer.

The show has mostly received good reviews. Variety calls Sofia’s ‘turn as the vicious Narca Griselda' a fascinating watch. The portal has praised the way Sofia has transformed to showcase ‘a woman who transforms into a predator after being prey for so long’.

