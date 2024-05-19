Gullak season 4 trailer: Mishras struggle between parenting and adulting in Shreyansh Pandey's comedy series. Watch

The Mishras are back with their family issues once again. This social dramedy based on human relations is all set to address the struggles of parenting. The trailer of the fourth season of Gullak delves into the challenges faced by the Mishra family while dealing with Aman Mishra's journey into adulthood. (Also read: Gullak season 3 review: This slice-of-life series manages a rare feat, keeps getting better each season) Gullak Season 4 is about conflict between parenting and adulting.

Gullak 4 explores parental challenges with adulting

The trailer depicts Santosh Mishra and Shanti Mishra attempting to improve their communication with their son Aman as he enters adulthood. Their elder son, Anand Mishra, disapproves of Aman's rebellious behavior. Aman embraces new experiences such as first love and making new friends, but his sudden change in behavior doesn't sit well with his parents and relatives. From being disrespectful to neglecting to greet elders, Santosh, Shanti, and Anand decide to guide Aman back onto the right path. The new season delves into the conflict between different generations when it comes to parenting and transitioning into adulthood.

Gullak Season 4 cast

Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar play Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra and Aman Mishra respectively. Gullak Season 4 is a TVF creation, produced by Arunabh Kumar. It is written by Vidit Tripathi. The series is created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey.

Jameel Khan expresses joy over Gullak Season 4

While sharing excitement about the new season, Jameel said, “Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better. I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us,” as reported by The Economic Times.

Gullak Season 4 will be available for steaming on Sony Liv June 7 onwards.