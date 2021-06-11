Hopefully more good work will come to me: Pankaj Jhaa

After being part of projects like Fulena Nights, Dilli6, Black & White along with TV shows including Balika Vadhu and Kyunki Jeena Isi ka Naam hai, actor-singer and voice artiste Pankaj Jhaa feels one’s upbringing does help in shaping not only one’s personality but his or her career as well.

“I had seen regional folk plays being organised in my village by my grandfather and at times I too used to be a part of those cultural staging. Many small groups of actors with their directors used to come and perform in our village, many a times I too used join them on stage and that’s when I started to get inclined towards acting and stage,” said award winning film Season’s Greetings actor who hails from Araria, Bihar.

The actor is happy with the response of his recent OTT release. “The success of this web series Maharani, created by Subhash Kapoor, was a collective team effort and finally all our hard work has paid off. I am glad my character is being liked by all. At present, I am shooting for Stardust directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and hopefully more good work will come to me,” said Pankaj who shot for a docu-drama in Lucknow and was in the city before the lockdown.

Pankaj got associated with theatre during his mass communication course and stayed in Delhi for years and then moved to Mumbai for more prospects.

“My real theatre journey started with Dilip sir (Shankar) and I learnt so much about the craft of acting. My first break in Mumbai came with a small role in Balika… and more struggle followed till I got to do numerous episodic that help me to sustain. Then I got roles in films too, but I enjoy working constantly and explore all mediums. I formed a theatre group and at the same time continued with TV, films and plays.”