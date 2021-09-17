In Break Point trailer, Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi reveal story of ‘divorce’, throw accusations: 'Be a man'

The first trailer for Zee5's upcoming documentary Break Point is out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the series will explore the relationship between Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The trailer shows how the Tiwaris took separate interviews of both Paes and Bhupathi. It begins with them, and others--including Sania Mirza--recalling how Paes and Bhupathi were considered the best in the world when it came to doubles. They complemented each other's game and technique and nothing could stop them. That is, until ‘sh*t hit the fan,' as Bhupathi says in the trailer.

Paes reveals how he made his decisions based on Mahesh's coach's words. “Because I thought that was coming from you," he said and used the words 'Diabolical, preempted, unprofessional and selfish.'

“If you're going to look me in the eye and tell me you are fine to play, still give me whatever reason. Be a man and tell me you don't want to play with me, I am fine with that,” Bhupathi says in another bit. However, he said that if he could, he would ‘do it again’. But Paes had a clear ‘no’ for the idea.

About their show, the Tiwaris said, “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their heart and showing an emotion to the world. We feel honored to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do's and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with ZEE5 for this one”.

Leander Paes said, “It feels surreal to see myself on screen, laying my life out there for the world to see. But I realise that a lot has been said and speculated and there’s no better way to put it to rest than by addressing it head on. So, I am happy that we are getting a chance to tell our story firsthand and hope that the audience continue to admire our on-court partnership and respect our reasons to break-up”.

Mahesh Bhupathi said, “All partnerships go through turbulence and highs and lows and so did ours. While the world knows about our on-court partnership, this is the first time that they will get to know about our off-court lives and relationship. However, that should not take away our victories and achievements as despite our differences, Lee-Hesh made history and we are proud of that”.

The seven-part series will be out on October 1.