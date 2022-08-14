In the Soop Friendcation: BTS' V recalls time when he felt lost during Hwarang, thanks Park Seo Joon for his help

BTS member V opened up about his acting debut in K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in the latest episode of In The Soop: Friendcation. He recalled the challenges he faced while filming the emotional scenes and shared how Park Seo Joon, who was also a part of the series, helped him. Hwarang also starred Park Hyung Sik who is also a part of V’s Wooga Squad, besides Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and singer-rapper Peakboy. (Also read: In the Soop Friendcation: BTS' V reacts after Choi Woo-shik calls himself ‘cute')

In the last episode of the show, the Wooga Squad sat down together in matching pyjamas in a scene. V said, “When I was in Hwarang, Seo Joon really helped me out. It was my first time acting, I was doing concerts and was on tour. I couldn’t grasp what emotion I needed for my lines. It was my first time I felt totally lost. I went to Seo Joon and honestly told him that I didn’t know how to do this. I told him I want to do well. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene, and recorded that in a voice memo.”

To this, Peakboy lauded Park Seo Joon. Choi Woo Shik who starred in the Oscar-winning film Parasite with Park Seo Joon, added, “He (Park Seo Joon) was very unstable back then. He was having a hard time.” They went on to remember the time when Park Seo Joon starred in the drama She Was Pretty and ‘felt burdened.’ In reply, the Fight My way actor said that he was impressed with V’s determination to improve his skills. “I’ve never met someone like that, and I knew he could do a good job,” he also said. In The Soop: Friendcation aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Yoon Sung Sik and Kim Yeong Jo, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth narrated a story around Park Seo Joon as Moo Young, a commoner who struggles to become a part of the royals aka Hwarang. V made his acting debut as the youngest member of the elite group, Hwarang who carried the unknown burden of his past despite looking cheerful. Park Hyung Sik starred as the antagonist of the story.

