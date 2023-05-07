Inside Turkish actor Burak Deniz's 'excellent' first India trip; from visit to ISKCON temple in Mumbai to meeting fans

Turkish actor Burak Deniz was in Mumbai this week. Burak, who is known for shows such as Don’t Leave and The Ignorant Angels, attended an event with actors Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also vibed to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from their cult film Andaz Apna Apna in a video. The actor visited ISKCON temple in Mumbai recently, and shared a bunch of videos and photos on Instagram. Also read: Turkish star Burak Deniz on visiting India for the first time Burak Deniz has shared many photos and videos of himself from Mumbai.

Sharing clips of the Mumbai skyline as well as glimpses of his temple visit, Burak wrote in his Instagram caption, "India. It was an excellent experience, thank you!" He shared some videos of the prayers at ISKCON temple. The actor also posted some photos and videos of himself with a flower garland around his neck. There was also a picture of him sitting inside the temple with folded hands. He also shared a clip of his car moving next to fans on a bike as they all greeted one another.

Many loved seeing photos from the actor's Mumbai visit. Commenting on his post, one fan wrote, "I'm so glad you visited India and experienced the culture and diversity. People love you here..." Another one said, "Hope you had a good stay in Mumbai, India. I love you, and you are hot." One more said, "You were here in India, I cant believe and you went to the ISKCON temple... thanks for respecting our culture. Love you more now."

This is the actor's first visit to India, and he opened up about it in a recent interview. “I would have liked to come here to India much before, because I know your culture and like everything about it, it’s unbelievable. I know it deeply, and want to know more. If I wasn’t this busy with the many things I do as a job in my own country, I wanted to spend more time. It’s a big culture,” Burak had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When asked about his fan following in India, Burak had said, “Let’s see, it’s my first time! Our culture is so similar, so because of that our projects are also in the same plane. Both our projects are full of sensitivity, and hence we understand each other. People here see me as a family member because of it. This is a powerful experience for me too.”

