Ishaan Khatter to star with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in Netflix's The Perfect Couple; Mira Rajput reacts

Ishaan Khatter will join Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others in Netflix's limited series The Perfect Couple. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to announce the project, and wrote in his caption, "New beginnings." The post announced the main cast for the Netflix adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Couple. Ishaan will be seen in the role of the groom's best friend. Also read: Ishaan Khatter recalls Shahid Kapoor changing his diapers Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman will be seen in Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

Netflix also shared the cast announcement and tweeted, "The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect." Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also gave her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter a shout-out on Instagram Stories. Sharing his post, she also wished him on behalf of her kids Misha and Zain Kapoor, and wrote, “Cannot wait! Congratulations chachu (uncle).”

Variety reported that Nicole Kidman has officially signed on to star in the series, as have Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

In The Perfect Couple, Nicole will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the groom's mother. Liev will play Tag Winbury, the groom’s Father; Eve will play the bride, Amelia Sacks; Billy will play Benji Winbury, the groom; Dakota will play Abby Winbury, the sister-in-law; Meghann will play Merritt Monaco, the bride’s best friend; Ishaan will play Shooter Dival, the groom’s best friend; Jack will play Thomas Winbury, the groom’s brother; Sam will play Will Winbury, the groom’s brother; Mia will play Chloe Carter; the chief of police’s daughter; Donna will play Nikki Henry, the detective; Isabelle will recur as Isabel Nallet, the family friend.

The show originally received its six-episode order on Netflix in August 2022. The official synopsis says, “Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Ishaan was earlier seen in Mira Nair's Netflix show A Suitable Boy (2020). He was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot (2022), alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

