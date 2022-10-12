Ishwak Singh on his research for Rocket Boys 2: I did the most basic work needed for my character

Ishwak Singh conducted extensive research on ISRO and physicist Vikram Sarabhai for his role in the web show Rocket Boys, but according to the actor, it was Abhay Pannu’s direction that made his research more focused.

“I think with every character and the script, I get a sense of what kind of research and preparation work will be required, depending on the various aspects that the writer has touched upon. With Rocket Boys, our director had carved out a beautiful arch covering the highlights of Vikram Bhai’s (Dr. Vikram Sarabhai) life that made my research very focussed,” says Singh adding, “There was a very close-knit association between the actors and the creators. We rehearsed, compared notes, and did extensive work for months before getting to the set.”

Ask if there is a greater need for acknowledgment from your audience when, as an artiste, you devote so much time and effort into building a character, Singh denies it reasoning, “I don’t expect that from my audience or the makers. If they feel I’ve worked hard and acknowledge it, it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s always good to see people appreciating your work ethic.”

However, for Singh, who will also be seen in Berlin and Bas Karo Aunty, the time and work he invested in this project was nothing extraordinary.

“I did the most basic work that was needed for Vikram Sarabhai or, for that matter, any other character that I play. In fact, the research and prep are my way of working—something that has been a part of my upbringing since the time I worked on stage with the Asmita Theatre Group. I’ve always done this, even for a character that had just one line in the play,” says the actor, who is working on season two of Rocket Boys.