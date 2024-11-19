Janhvi Kapoor makes Nayanthara ‘emotional’ with response to her Netflix documentary: ‘The texts you sent me…’

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was released on Netflix on November 18 and has received numerous responses from fans and celebrities alike. Janhvi Kapoor was one of the celebrities who praised the documentary on her Instagram stories, even reaching out to Nayanthara via text to share her feedback. (Also Read: Nayanthara's Netflix docu Beyond The Fairy Tale doesn't know what makes Diana Kurian a superstar) Janhvi Kapoor was all praise for Nayanthara after watching her documentary.

Janhvi Kapoor on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Janhvi shared the poster of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on her Instagram stories, calling Nayanthara a ‘strong woman’. She wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman (heart emoji).”

Nayanthara responded to the post revealing that Janhvi had also texted her, which made her emotional. She wrote, “Dear Janhvi, the texts u sent me after watching the documentary made me extremely emotional. Am so glad that u took time to pour out what u felt. Really means a lot. Lots of love to u baby.”

A screen grab of Nayanthara's Instagram stories.

Mahesh Babu also shared the posted on his Instagram stories with heart emojis, to which Nayanthara responded, “Thank uuuuuu so much. So glad u liked it.” Gajraj Rao called the documentary ‘an incredible journey of this powerhouse actress’, calling her love story with Vignesh Shivan ‘beautiful’. Anu Emmanuel called Nayanthara her ‘inspiration’, lauding her ‘fearlessness’. She also wrote, “Watching this made me soo happy that you found someone special.”

A screen grab of Nayanthara and Mahesh Babu's Instagram stories.

About Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale explores the actor’s rise to stardom. It sees her talk about her relationships and eventually finding love with Vignesh, apart from her career trajectory and her comeback at a time when people had written her off. Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Upendra and others spoke about the actor and her star power.

There was controversy around the documentary’s release when, on Saturday, Nayanthara released an open letter accusing Dhanush of not signing a no-objection certificate for footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and demanding ₹10 crore for a 3-second behind-the-scenes footage used in the trailer.