IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
web series

Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

Jennifer Winget has announced the beginning of Code M season 2. She had played the role of Major Mehra in season one.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST

On the occasion of Army Day, Jennifer Winget has announced the second season of her web show Code M. She played the central role of Major Monica Mehra in the captivating season one and will soon begin shooting for its sequel.

Sharing a teaser video with a video message on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "Code M season 2. Major Monica Mehra is back and her priorities haven’t changed!! It’s always going to be “country above family” for her, kyunki ek soldier ke liye desh hi sab kuch hota hai aur woh kisike liye nahi jhukta hai (the country is everything for a soldier and they don't bow down in front of anyone). Get ready to meet Major Monica Mehra in #Code M Season 2 on @altbalaji and @zee5premium. This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country. #CodeM Season 2 Filming Begins soon."


The first season had premiered in January last year and also starred Rajat Kapoor and Tanuj Virwani besides Seema Biswas in a cameo. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show was directed by Akshay Choubey. It revolved around a high profile army investigation into an encounter that left two terrorists and a soldier dead.

Also read: Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video

The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "The closest we have seen to Code M, a drama that takes a long hard look at Indian Army and its biases, is perhaps Shaurya – itself ‘inspired’ by Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men. While the Code M makers offer us several unprecedented twists and a mind-blowing climax, it still holds striking similarities with the film."

The show, however, had unimpressive CGI work. "Makers seem to be on a cost-cutting spree with low-cost chroma screen and offer visuals that are funny without intending to be so. Driving scenes shot in a studio not just look bizarre and out of place, they also make a mockery of the impressive screenplay," the review read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer winget rajat kapoor code m

Related Stories

Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
bollywood

Farah Khan shares precious throwback pic with cousin Farhan Akhtar as they dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar and their industry friends can't stop talking about her curly hair.
READ FULL STORY
A still from Vina Fan's parody video.
A still from Vina Fan's parody video.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares recreated Koi Mil Gaya song: 'You've danced better than us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Preity Zinta has reacted to a recreation of her Koi Mil Gaya song Haila Haila. It features two dancers from Indonesia, grooving to the 2003 dance number.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
web series

Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Jennifer Winget has announced the beginning of Code M season 2. She had played the role of Major Mehra in season one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
web series

Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavana Pandey says getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of WandaVision's release, multiple fan theories about the Marvel show have sprung up online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • It took Saif Ali Khan a week to get used to Ali Abbas Zafar's directing style, which the filmmaker had developed while working with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP