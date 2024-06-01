June 2024 upcoming web series: Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory 3, House of the Dragon 2, The Boys 4 and more

In June 2024, several web series, including Kota Factory 3, House of the Dragon 2, Gullak 4, Bigg Boss OTT 3, and Bridgerton 3 part two will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as The Boys 4, Gunaah, The Legend of Hanuman 4 and others. (L-R) Stills from Kota Factory 3, House of the Dragon 2, and The Boys 4.

1) Bigg Boss OTT season 3

The web show, streaming exclusively on JioCinema, will be launched in June. The exact date is yet to be revealed. The announcement came through a gripping minute-long promo via Jio Cinema's official Instagram account. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, was first hosted by Karan Johar. Later, actor Salman Khan hosted the second season.

2) Kota Factory season 3

The third season of teen drama show Kota Factory will premiere on Netflix on June 20. The series follows the life of students in the city, and their efforts to get into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). According to the official plotline, the new season will see the students inch toward adulthood, grappling with fears and aspirations as final exams loom, pondering what the future may hold. Directed by Pratish Mehta, Kota Factory features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, and Ranjan Raj. The new season will also star Tillotama Shome in a pivotal role.

3) House of the Dragon season 2

The show, a spin-off of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. It will be available for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium on June 17. The episodes will drop weekly every Monday, along with the US. The second season stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the upcoming season.

4) Gullak season 4

The family entertainer web series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar and the new entrant, Helly Shah. Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, TVF's Gullak 4 will stream on Sony LIV from June 7.

5) Gunaah

Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani will star in the new drama series. Directed by Anil Senior, Gunaah will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.

6) Bridgerton season three part two

Season three places Penelope and Colin at the forefront, captivating audiences with their compelling narrative. This season explores the intricacies of friendship, love, and the choices that shape our destinies. The show stars Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, among others. The part one of the show premiered on Netflix on May 13 and part 2 will release on June 13.

7) The Boys season 4

The drama series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty. As per the official description for the new season of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. It will premiere on June 13 on Prime Videos.

8) The Legend of Hanuman season 4

The fourth season will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5. The new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet's deadly schemes, and Ahiravan's dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before. Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, the show features the voices of Sharad Kelkar as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman amongst others.

9) I Am: Celine Dion

Amazon MGM recently released the first trailer for Celine Dion's documentary. Offering a glimpse into the iconic singer's life, the documentary sheds light on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. I Am: Celine Dion is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 25.

10) Presumed Innocent

It is a new eight-episode limited series starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve. It stars Jake in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Presumed Innocent will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.