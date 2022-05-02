Kaaranvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu was upset at his Lock Upp deal with Anjali Arora, asked him 'why would you do this'

Kaaranvir Bohra, who had asked Anjali Arora to fake a crush on him at the beginning of Lock Upp, has revealed that it had upset his wife Teejay Sidhu. He also claimed that Anjali, who had said on the show that she refused to entertain his idea, had actually agreed with him and even pretended to have a crush on him. The actor admitted that it was a silly thing to do, but added that Anjali adopted his idea and used it to her own benefit with Munawar Faruqui. Also Read| Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma says 'how will God give you babies' to Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra says he has 'no class'

When Anjali revealed her conversation with Kaaranvir on Lock Upp in March, host Kangana Ranaut slammed him asking if he did not consider the feelings of his wife Teejay Sidhu and their children Gia, Raya, and Vienna before making the proposition. He has now admitted that Teejay, to whom he has been married since 2006, was upset with his idea.

Kaaranvir told Siddharth Kannan, "She was upset, that 'what kind of script is this man, why would you want to do this?' I said, 'that's true. It was a silly thing to start off with.' But whether you do something wrong or do something right, you have to face its consequences, and you have to repent. We are all human beings."

He also recalled his conversation with Anjali, "My script, which I told her the first day, was that there will be nothing from my side. You show some infatuation for me, it won't be an affair. You create moments on reality shows. I had no involvement in the script meaning that I did not have to enact anything. She continued it from her side, I don't know if that friendliness was seen on the show, I didn't force it. She said, 'done,' I said 'okay cool'. Two weeks later she revealed it to Munawar, and then she took my script and started another script with Munawar- Munjali. I also did not know that she has a boyfriend outside. I don't understand why she agreed to my proposition when she had a boyfriend outside."

Kaaranvir was evicted from the captivity-based reality show for the second time last month. The show, which is heading towards its finale, currently features contestants Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON