Kangana Ranaut praises Aryan Khan for directing a series rather than starring in it: ‘Taking road less travelled’

After Netflix announced that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan would debut as a director with a series, many Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, reacted to it. Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also cheered for Aryan Khan. All of them shared notes on their respective Instagram Stories. (Also Read | Aryan Khan's debut series set in Bollywood to release on Netflix next year. Shah Rukh says, ‘This one’s going to be…’) Kangana Ranaut praised Aryan Khan for making his debut as a director.

Kangana, Karan, Suhana cheer Aryan

Sharing the news, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "It's great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make-up, lose weight, doll up and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. And those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker."

Re-posting the announcement, Karan Johar wrote, "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to ROCK and RULE!!!" He also tagged Aryan. Aryan's sister Suhana Khan said, "Lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble-just like it always is with you (face savouring food emoji).@__aryan__ I cannot wait! So proud (face holding back tears and heart hands emojis)."

Alia, Ananya, Shanaya also pen notes

Alia Bhatt re-shared the Netflix post and wrote, "Can't wait!!!! (red heart emojis)." Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh, you are not ready for this. Excited for you @__aryan__." Shanaya Kapoor said, "@__aryan__ You (star emoji)! So proud!!! Cannot wait for this!!!!"

About Aryan's debut project

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled series is set against the backdrop of the film industry, which Shah Rukh Khan described as "all heart, all hustle". Dubbed as a multi-genre project, the series is an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood, as per the official plotline.

It blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema, the streamer added. It will release on Netflix in 2025.

In a post on X, Shah Rukh said it was a special day for them. "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!" the actor wrote.