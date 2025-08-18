Kkondae Intern on OTT: Here's where you can watch Park Hae-jin's comedy K-drama in India

Navigating your workplace can feel like a rollercoaster ride full of tricky office politics, unexpected career challenges, and the struggles to mix with quirky teammates. But what if you took all that drama and mixed it with a heavy dose of humour? The result is pure gold, and that's precisely what you get from Kkondae Intern. The delightful K-drama, which was released in 2020, is now arriving in India this August, ready to turn those office woes into a hilarious and heartwarming story. Kkondae Intern

When and where to watch Kkondae Intern?

The comedy K-drama is coming soon on Playflix (accessible via OTTplay Premium) on August 22, 2025. Kkondae Intern will be available in a Hindi dubbed version and consist of 24 episodes.

Kkondae Intern cast members

The corporate K-drama features Park Hae-jin and Kim Eung-soo in the leads, along with Han Ji-eun, Park Hae-jin, Kim Eung-soo, Han Ji-eun, and Park Ki-woong in pivotal roles. Other notable cast members include Ro Jong-hyun, Park Ah-in, and Moon Sook.

What can you expect from Kkondae Intern?

The story introduces a bright new recruit, Ga Yeol-chan, who's ready to shake things up at his new job. But the only thing that's making his life hell is his new boss, Lee Man-sik. The duo clash almost every day due to Man-sik having a typical old-fashioned mindset and Yeol-chan with his modern approach. The office has become a battleground for the new employee, leading to Yeol-chan resigning and finding a suitable job for him.

Things turn out quite well for Yeol-chan when he lands a job at a ramen company, where his fun and quirky ideas are hugely appreciated, leading to him climbing the ladder of success quickly. However, just when he's celebrating his success of becoming the boss of sales and marketing, guess who's back in his life? His old boss, Man-sik! Get ready for some major fun and a whole lot of drama as Yeol-chan and Man-sik try to figure out their new roles with some heartwarming moments that might make your eyes a little teary.

Park Hae-jin shares why he chose Kkondae Intern

Back in 2020, the lead actor Park Hae-jin, who played the role of Ga Yeol-chan, shared some insights about the K-drama with the Hellokpop portal. He shared that back then the comedy genre was quite popular, and he was getting a lot of comedy scripts. Therefore, he found it quite difficult to choose a drama. The only thing that struck Kkondae Intern was that while reading the script, he couldn't stop laughing, and it instantly made him sign the drama.