Even Alia Bhatt has told Karan Johar he talks a lot about her on Koffee With Karan: Don’t want to sound ungrateful but…

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that actor Alia Bhatt has asked him to 'stop talking about' her on his hit celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. The show aired its 13th and final episode of season 7 on Thursday on which Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait grilled him. Karan was questioned by his guests on a variety of topics from name-dropping Alia Bhatt to favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. (Also Read | Koffee With Karan finale trailer: Karan Johar is roasted for namedropping Alia Bhatt, asked to reveal ex's name)

In the episode, Karan asked them, "First thing, they say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?" While Kusha said, "There is chatter online", Tanmay joked, "Listen Karan, she's pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it." After a moment, Karan shouted, "Oh no, that's not why." He continued, "I have to be very aware because honestly Alia and me had a chat about this. She's like, 'Karan, I don't want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me'. I'm like okay it has come from the horse's mouth herself so I've to shut the f*** up about it."

Karan also said, "I even wore a jacket the other day that said 'Italia' and everyone just said I had Alia written on it. I have reached a point where I'm wearing a jacket by her name." When Danish compared Karan taking Alia's name on the show at par with the number of times she says ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra, Karan replied, "Alia is really lovely. Nothing related to her and I bring her name up. I get it."

Next, Kusha said, "A lot of times her name is also mentioned because you want to know who's the top actor or actress in the country. We know the name you want to hear. Who do you think it is and why do you think it's Alia Bhatt?" Karan laughed and said, "I really think it's Alia Bhatt but I shouldn't say anymore. If I say anymore then I'm making this entire discussion counterproductive. Okay, let's swear on Instagram, shall we? (Keeping his hand on his phone) I promise from here on Koffee With Karan I will keep Alia Bhatt's mentions to a bare minimum."

Later on in the episode, Alia is called up on phone and she tells Karan to talk less about her and even suggested he bad mouths her from now on. She also screamed ‘Shiva’ on the call.

Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and featured guests including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Alia will be seen in Karan‘s directorial comeback Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON