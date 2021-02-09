Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path

Hailing from Lucknow, young actor Kritika Bharadwaj is all excited about finally getting opportunities to make a mark in the industry. “I’m glad that my debut web series ‘Mismatched’ got so much acclaim and now, I feel, I have arrived. Also, what all follows is exciting including the upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’,” said youngster during her recent Lucknow visit.

Talking about her earlier days, alumni of City Montessori School, Mahanagar, Kritika said, “I have always been inclined towards extracurricular activities and wanted to pursue fashion studies but things didn’t work so I reached Delhi University for further studies and joined its theatre society. A lot plays happened that made me fall in love with stage. I got a chance to become an assistant casting director during an audition. This job took me to Mumbai, where I did numerous commercials including big brands. And then, ‘Mismatched’ happened.”

Kritika will next be seen sharing screen space with big names. “I am so glad that my 70 mm debut is all set to happen with director Akarsh Khurana and actors like Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Pianyuli and more. It has been two years since I started my journey and I feel blessed to be on the right path,” shared Kritika.