Lady Gaga adds own spin to Jenna Ortega's viral dance from Wednesday, fans want her to play the principal next season

Lady Gaga is adding her own spin on the viral dance trend from the new Netflix series Wednesday, with her own interpretation. In the Netflix series, Jenna Ortega plays the titular character Wednesday Addams who sent off to Nevermore Academy. At the school dance in episode four, Wednesday takes to the dance floor with her unique take to 1980s Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. However, the song has gone viral online, as fans have edited the dance to Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary instead.

The Oscar-winning singer and actor Lady Gaga tipped her hat to Jenna and the trend as she channeled herself as Wednesday in a new TikTok reel, which was later shared by the streaming platform. The black-and-white video shows Gaga styling her hair and makeup as Wednesday as she emulates Jenna's moves from the series to a remixed and sped up version of Bloody Mary. (Also read: Twitter slams Wednesday as Jenna Ortega says she shot crowded scene with Covid)

Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore. pic.twitter.com/kZ2fQgRgER — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2022

Fans, who loved Gaga's take on the dance, commented on the video that they wanted to see the singer in season two. One fan stated, "Make Gaga the new principal of Nevermore." Another told Netflix, "It's more than your obligation to put mom in the second season."

Recently, Jenna had revealed that she had choreographed the moves to the now-viral dance herself even she was ill while shooting, likely with COVID. In an interview with NME, the 20-year-old had said, "I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.” Because of tight production schedules, they weren't allowed to reshoot the film.

Last seen in Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci (2021), Gaga is also part of Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's title character. She has also acted in two season of Ryan's American Horror Story anthology.

