Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi says Saisha Shinde told her, 'you are the first girl I have kissed after I became Saisha'

Mandana Karimi was eliminated from ALTBalaji and MXPlayer's reality show Lock Upp last week. During the show, her co-contestant Saisha Shinde kissed her during a task, after confessing that she finds Mandana attractive. In a new interview, Mandana reacted to the kiss and said that felt Saisha's kiss was very ‘sweet and soft’ and that she took it ‘emotionally'. Also Read: Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says she finds Mandana Karimi attractive, gives her a kiss. Watch

In an earlier episode in the show, during a task, host Kangana Ranaut had asked the contestants to use a kiss stamp on fellow contestants that they wanted to kiss. Saisha chose Mandana saying that she finds her ‘attractive’ and instead of using the stamp she planted a kiss on Mandana's lips.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Mandana was asked how she felt about the kiss, she said, "That was so sweet. I was really shocked. After the kiss, Saisha said that you are the first girl after I became Saisha..that I have ever kissed and I took it very emotionally. I found it very sweet and soft."

Saisha has recently made her comeback on the show after she was eliminated last month. She was evicted from the show after Kangana bashed her and Kaaranvir Bohra for their rude behaviour in the jail. However, Saisha lost her calm and said that she will not apologize to Kangana for her behaviour. She said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong. If there're contestants, there's host…” Kangana then said that there are 50 other people who want to be a contestant on the show and asked her to leave. Saisha replied, "You can bring them here then."

After her elimination, Saisha penned a long note on Instagram, apologising to Kangana and saying that she wants to return to the show. A part of her Instagram post read, “Eventually I ended up disrespecting you … and for that, I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON