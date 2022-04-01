London Files teaser: Arjun Rampal's detective uncovers dark mystery while on hunt for a missing girl. Watch

The teaser for Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli-starrer thriller web series London Files was released on Friday. The thriller series is set in the United Kingdom and sees a detective battle his own demons while trying to find a missing child. The series sees Arjun return to the OTT medium after a year. He was last seen in the web series Nail Polish. (Also read: Arjun Rampal shares son Arik's ‘summer look’ after his haircut. See pic)

The one-minute teaser for the show, posted on streaming service Voot Select's YouTube channel introduces a jaded-looking Arjun as detective Om Singh, who is investigating the disappearance of businessman Amar Roy (Purab Kohli). We get a glimpse of Purab slapping a woman, hinting that he may not be who he seems. The trailer then shows Arjun get hints of a deeper mystery or secret hiding underneath the disappearance and we see the motif of a curved snake appear repeatedly.

As a montage shows Arjun investigating the murky case, the text on the screen calls the show a story of lies, secrets, and redemption. The teaser closes with Arjun--filmed from the back--looking at a map of London.

According to the show's official synopsis, it follows homicide detective Om Singh as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s (Purab) missing daughter. Amar is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis in key roles. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series will premiere on April 21 on Voot Select.

