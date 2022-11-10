Love Is Blind 3: Gauhar Khan and internet think Zanab overdid it at the altar, got 'too harsh'

Zanab's fans may have applauded her fierce takedown of her fiance Cole at the altar, but a big part of the internet isn't on her side. The final two episodes of Netflix's hit reality show Love is Blind aired on Wednesday and showed what happened at the weddings of Nancy-Batiste, Zanab-Cole, Alexa-Brennon and Matt-Colleen. At the altar, Zanab listed all the reasons she could not marry Cole, including how he disrespected her and broke her self-confidence in the six weeks that they were together.

Cole, obviously, was caught unaware. He was shocked at how Zanab took him down in front of his friends and family without giving him a warning. She walked away from the wedding, while Cole paced around the venue for a while, shellshocked.

But the real mess unfurled during the reunion episode. Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey brought all the couples together, including Raven and SK, and asked them some pressing questions that they and the show's fans had. When it came to Zanab and Cole, other women also chimed in that Cole had mistreated Zanab throughout. Apart from hitting on Colleen at the pool party, he apparently asked for a woman's number at the bachelor party (which he flat out denied) and even shamed Zanab for eating too many tangerines, or so she said. After the episode, the producers even ran the tangerines clip in question and it seemed like he was simply asking Zanab to keep room for the large dinner they were supposed to have later.

Several people on Twitter quickly switched sides after watching the clip. Even Gauahar Khan had some thoughts. “Why did Zanab have to to insult Cole like that at the altar????? Whereas she was soooooooo self-destructive in this whole process. Poor Cole, gave it his best shot at being genuine… No body is perfect but to be so harsh? Gosh,” the actor tweeted. Actor Kubbra Sait also tweeted, “Relieved that Cole didn’t get to marry Zanab. I like the guy… ya he is messy and all that… but at the core… he isn’t as he was cornered to be. I was like… whaaaaaa, ‘you forgave him!’ Man! She (Zanab) was uptight and stuck up to watch,” she wrote.

Gauahar Khan and Kubbra Sait react to Love is Blind.

Others on Twitter had similar reactions. “I’m sorry but Zanab trying to make Cole look like this vile man is actually scary. That video was not that deep. We could all agree that man was childish, but he didn’t deserve all of that. Making the poor man cry because she’s literally turned everyone against him,” read a tweet. Another tweet read, “I’m a big believer in public disrespect deserves public apologies. Zanab should publicly apologise for saying Cole was restricting her diet and body shaming her, when she realises that she misinterpreted what he said.”

After watching the cuties scene, I no longer believe Zanab’s story about the bachelor party and Cole getting another girl’s number. Seeing as she has the tendency to exaggerate, I think the truth is not as extreme as she made it out.#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind — ashley (@ashley14all) November 9, 2022

Now wait a minute, Zanab made it seem like Cole was shaming her for having 2 oranges, then when we see it he asked why she hadn't eaten much that day and said he offered her food, sumn ain't adding up........ #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/iJSJuZ7lFO — Trey (@THEOnIyNonya) November 9, 2022

Another tweet read, “Okay, the cuties story on Love is Blind was not what I thought it would be. Cole seems innocent. Like he didn’t come off as trying to stop her from eating. The way Zanab described the situation made Cole seem like a monster.” A person added, “I'm not sure if Zanab is a liar but I think she is so insecure that she blew all of Cole's innocent comments way out of proportion, rallied her girls and then destroyed that man on TV. She needs help.”

Love is Blind is a reality show where multiple men and women talk to each other through a wall in ‘pods’ and fall in ‘love’ based just on the conversations they have over two weeks. After they propose, they are finally revealed to each other in person and live with each other for four weeks before they are asked at the altar if they will indeed marry each other.

