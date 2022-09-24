Maheep Kapoor says she's Sanjay Kapoor's 'trophy wife'; he refuses to pay to make her look like Bella Hadid. Watch

Maheep Kapoor referred to herself as Sanjay Kapoor's 'trophy wife' as she considered making him pay for expensive facelift surgery. Sanjay, however, refused to pay for the procedure and gave a hilarious response as well. The comments were part of an unreleased clip from the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Also Read| Maheep Kapoor: ‘Sanjay was at home for years with no work’

Netflix shared the clip on its Instagram account on Friday, and Maheep too reposted it on her handle. The video featured Maheep having a conversation about Sanjay Kapoor with Seema Sajdeh as they visited a clinic to get some vitamins injected into them. Sharing the post, Maheep wrote, "@sanjaykapoor2500 you want a trophy wife ???? #MakeHimPayForIt #AgingIsExpensive."

In the video, Maheep said that she was feeling a little low on energy since she returned from her girls trip to Jawai, Rajasthan, and decided to get an IV drip. Meanwhile, Seema went because she felt her skin was very dry and leathery due to overexposure to the sun. As they sat down to get the drip, Maheep noted, "Ageing is a f***ing b***ch," and Seema said, "It's f***ing expensive, dude." Maheep added, "I am only earning for this. I am fed up."

The two then started discussing the idea of going to Los Angeles, where there is also a doctor who performs a 'ponytail lift.' Talking about the procedure, Seema said, "It's minimally invasive," and Maheep asked, "It's a thread right?" While Seema said that's not true, Maheep added, "You end up looking like Bella Hadid, I heard." Maheep further explained in her confessional, "When you tie a tight ponytail and your face looks like as pulled back, basically that's what it does and that's what I wanna do."

Back at the clinic, Seema warned Maheep that the procedure a lot, but the latter confidently replied, "I will make Sanjay pay for it...I am Sanjay's trophy wife." Seema just laughed at this and asked, "If I had this much money, you think I would stick to one trophy? He would have four wives." Seema also decided to text Sanjay Kapoor and ask him what he thinks of the idea. Much to Maheep's embarrassment, Sanjay replied to Seema that he is only paying for the rubber band for his wife's ponytail.

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives started streaming on Netflix on September 2. Both the seasons had the leading stars Maheep, Seema, and Neelam Kothari discussing face lifts and surgeries, while Bhavana Pandey expressed her confidence in more natural methods to prevent aging.

