Manoj says it is difficult to turn down projects these days because most offers are really worth it and choosing some has become difficult.
Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is difficult; one can’t say I have arrived

The actor’s finding it difficult to turn down projects these days as most of them are really worth it; he says the focus is always on the content and one has to work hard to create a memorable character
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:13 PM IST

With the rise in content consumption on streaming platforms, Manoj Bajpayee is glad that it helped the entertainment industry thrive. The Padma Shri actor is not only looking forward to the second season of his successful web show, Family Man, but also glad that OTT is affecting his career in a good way. He “prays” that OTT doesn’t come under the ambit of censorship and that actors, who have so many choices today, choose wisely. The actor will soon be seen in a web original film, Silence and an anthology series Ray, among other theatrical projects, and the 51-year-old shares his focus is always content- be it a digital film or a theatrical one.

How do you look at the evolution of streaming platforms over the last few years and especially after 2020?

We have an insatiable appetite for stories which is why OTT has been growing since it came to India. With the lockdown, people were left with one medium of entertainment and it made the lives of people who could afford OTT and stay at home. There was so much consumption that platforms began struggling to create new shows as viewers had binged on everything possible - old and new and wanted more! OTT boomed when other industries weren’t and it has given huge opportunities to hundreds of talent in all departments which should be celebrated. That is a great sign of a thriving industry.

The question of censorship has always been looming over web content and now there are new guidelines as well. What do you think of these developments?

Personally, I feel that on OTT the biggest censors are the parents as that’s what happens in my home. My daughter watches what is allowed and appropriate for her. Parents know what is best for kids. Moreveor, we should let other ideas and opinions be, so that the entertainment business grows with different ideas. If you don’t want to watch it, don’t switch it on. You have the control and can decide what to see. I pray that OTT doesn’t come under the ambit of censorship at all.

You have shot for original digital and theatrical releases. While shooting it, have you felt or found any differences in the experience?

There is never a difference while working and eventually where a film releaseses doesn’t define the process. The viewing experience of the audience changes which can be taken into account.

Do you find today’s times more challenging for actors?

There is always something to improve in yourself and it goes on all your life. Acting is a difficult task and one can’t say I have arrived, done it all and I know everything. It is an ongoing process. Today, it is not just about the way you look or your style or your physique but how you perform and how professional you are. Moreover, with every performance, one knows that on OTT, there is someone who is being celebrated. You should stay updated and watch how actors keep defining performances.

With every show now, multiple seasons are now a given. How do you work around playing the same character repeatedly every season?

It is never easy playing the same character every season, especially when you are not playing to the gallery and sticking to the character, then it is all the more difficult and challenging. I know the character of Shrikant in Family Man will put me to test as an actor every season. In fact, Season 2 was tougher for me than Season 1. You can’t sit back, relax and think, the shoot will be a cakewalk. Never. It is pure hard work if you want to create a memorable character.

After Family Man’s success, what kind of web offers have followed?

Family Man has been one of a kind successful series from our country. I am told, it is the biggest property from India and it is humbling to be part of such a huge show, which is so loved by the audiences. We never thought it would crossover in such a huge way. I got offers for some series before Family Man and afterwards, too, the offers for web shows have increased but I am not in the mood to do anything and everything. I have not signed any other series. I am committed only to this one for now.

So, how do you manage to zero in on the kind of work you want to do especially on the web?

Right now, I am focused on films and my projects are aiming for theatrical release but they are also apprehensive about releasing it in theatres as they are still taking time to comeback to normalcy. So, even if I do a web film, the focus is always on the content, the director and the script. It is difficult to turn down projects these days because 60-70 percent of the offers are really worth it and choosing them has become difficult. One needs time for health and family and work. I feel lucky to be working in this time.

