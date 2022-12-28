Masaba Gupta says she's not like mom Neena Gupta: 'I like tags, I’m very ambitious and want to influence a generation'

Masaba Gupta recently opened up about being hailed as ‘millennial star’, ‘destiny’s child’ and ‘game changer’ in a new interview. The fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor said she likes such labels. Masaba also revealed that unlike her mother, actor Neena Gupta, she likes 'tags' and 'goes after them' because they are important to her. Masaba added she was 'very ambitious' and wanted to 'influence a generation' with her work. Also read: Masaba Gupta shares mom Neena Gupta was told 'you will never be a lead actress', got lead role at 60

Masaba also spoke about reading all the reviews of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, and Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai (2022), which featured her. She said she 'reads the good stuff and the bad' and added she reads them many times to 'find something' that might help her become 'a better actor or a business person'. Masaba Gupta further said she was grateful for being relevant, and added that 'not everyone can be relevant', hence when somebody labels her as relevant, she 'always embraces it'.

"I’m not like my mom (Neena Gupta; actor). I like tags and I go after them because they are important to me. I’m very ambitious like that. I want to be called multiple things. I want to influence a generation," Masaba told News18. She further said, "Labels like reviews are always welcome. I take everything I can get. I love it. I collect all my magazine covers and I read them right from the first word to the last. I frame them sometimes.”

Masaba, who is also a jewellery designer and has her own beauty label, made her foray into acting with Masaba Masaba in August, 2020. Directed by Sonam Nair, it also features Neena Gupta. Apart from playing herself in the second season of her web series that was released in July this year, Masaba also featured in a short, titled I Love Thane, in the anthology film Modern Love Mumbai. It was directed by actor-writer Dhruv Sehgal and also featured Ritwik Bhowmik.

In an interview earlier this month, Masaba had spoken about whether being the daughter of Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards had ever been disadvantageous to her. In the interview with News18, Masaba said that while most of the time it has helped her, there were occasions, when it did not work out for her. Masaba had said, “I think 70 percent of the time it has helped me, and 30 percent of the time it’s gone against me. And the reason it has gone against me is because I think that every time I do a bunch of things people think, ‘Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially’, or they think I have more doors open for me than other people.”

