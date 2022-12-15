Meghan Markle reveals what a woman once told her during an event: 'What you are doing to your father...'

In the fourth episode of Netflix's latest release, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry talks about how differently his wife Meghan Markle was treated compared to sister-in-law Kate Middleton by the UK media. In the freshly, launched final three episodes of the the documentary series, Harry and Meghan talk about how suddenly things shifted after the couple's Australia tour. (Also read: Meghan Markle recalls cops refused to help when she complained about paparazzi stalking her: 'Look who you are dating')

The series and the royals seem to imply that after the wedding and the Australia tour, Meghan's popularity was at an all time high. Many publications were putting her on the front pages, giving her preference over even Kate and the late Queen Elizabeth. Her newfound popularity was seen as a threat by the royals and soon enough, different tabloids started throwing mud on Meghan, calling her a diva and criticising her for the same things that they once praised Kate for.

In their interview, Prince Harry mentioned stories about how Meghan eating avocados was criticised while Kate and Prince William were praised for it. While Kate ‘tenderly touched’ her baby bump, Meghan was 'obsessed' with the same thing. Kate's off-shoulder gown was called a fashion win while Meghan's was called inappropriate.

"It was bizarre and you had like 25 examples. It's literally the same thing… If you don't see the difference and understand why it's been reported that way or why then I can’t help you. I’m sorry. I just can’t,” Harry said.

Meghan said, “I was still under the delusion that if it was a tabloid, no one would believe it. Like it’s a tabloid.” But she got a bad reality check when a woman during a walk about told her, “What you are doing to your father is not right.”

“It was the first time that I went, ‘Oh my god, the people actually believe this stuff and then my entire centre was rocked to its core,” Meghan said.

In the first tranche of episodes released last week, Harry and Meghan launched fierce attacks on the media over their treatment, some of which they said had been racist, but the royals themselves escaped relatively unscathed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON