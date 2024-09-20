Miya Cech cast as Toph in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

After a successful first season run, Netflix renewed its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender for Seasons 2 and 3 in March. While the majority of the characters were unveiled in Season 1, one major character was missing—Toph Beifong. With the second season's production currently underway, the streaming giant announced as part of its annual Geeked Week fan event that Miya Cech has been cast in the fan-favourite role. Miya Cech has been cast as Toph in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender

Explaining their decision behind Cech's casting as Toph, Executive producers Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan told Tudum, “We make a point of reviewing submissions separately and after countless tapes, we both had the same reaction ... Miya is our Toph!”

“Miya is a brilliant performer who knows how to precisely balance the sarcastic sense of humor, stubbornness, and vulnerability that is Toph Beifong. Her physicality and emotional dexterity really put her in a class of one,” they went on.

Who is Miya Cech?

Cech is a 17-year-old American actress known for her roles in Beef, Young Rock, The Santa Clauses, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. She made her acting debut in the 2018 dystopian science fiction film The Darkest Minds, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Cech was left elated by the news of her casting as Toph. Speaking with Tudum, she stressed that the fictional earthbending master is a “completely unique character” and that “no one is like her.”

“I personally am of Chinese and Japanese American descent and I’m so excited to represent my Chinese heritage in Toph Beifong,” Cech gushed. “One of the most incredible aspects of this show is the diversity of the Asian cultures in the Avatar: The Last Airbender world,” she continued.

Cech went on to say, “Even though the universe is fantasy, it feels like every culture is represented in some way and tied to the history and traditions of that culture or country.” “Just a few years ago, you might have seen one or two of these actors in a show or movie, but on this show we are all able to represent this world together and work together and collaborate. It’s really amazing and a gift as an actor.”