Mozez Singh on having Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari in Human: 'Always interesting to tell story through eyes of woman'

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-starrer series Human, which explores the twisted world of unethical human trials, was earlier planned as a movie, says Mozez Singh, the writer and co-director of the 2022 show. The Disney Hotstar series, directed by Vipul Shah and Singh, revolves around the process of drug testing on humans and highlights the heart-wrenching reality of the corrupt and deceitful world of pharma companies, hospitals, and politicians. Also read: Shefali Shah is still waiting for good roles despite recent successes

On the one-year anniversary of Human, Mozez Singh said he was thrilled when Vipul Shah approached him to make a feature film on human drug trials in 2019 but the desire to explore the subject in depth later lent itself to a series format. “He initially offered me a film script on the world of human drug trials. As soon as I read the script, my mind started wandering in different directions. The subject was very interesting and we could do a lot more with it but I needed more time.

"I looped in my co-writer Ishani Banerjee to ideate with me and then we came back with the story of what is now the show ‘Human’,” the director told PTI in an interview.

Known for Vicky Kaushal-led 2016 film Zubaan, Singh said the team did extensive groundwork and research on the subject of human drug trials and realised the epicentre of this menace is Madhya Pradesh, where the show is set. In order to present an authentic take on the subject, the team met researchers, doctors, brain specialists, and heart specialists among others.

“We had consulting doctors on board, who were constantly advising us on the right medical information for the show. We had surgeons helping us, we got a lot of support from the medical world, humanitarian world from Bhopal for six to seven months even before we started writing,” Singh added.

Human is narrated through the eyes of two principal female characters, Dr Gauri Nath (Shah), who is at the centre of human drug testing and her junior surgeon Dr Saira Sabarwal (Kirti Kulhari), and a young slum dweller named Mangu (Vishal Jethwa).

Singh said both Shefali Shah and Kulhari were the apt choices for the show. "It’s always interesting to tell a story through the eyes of the woman," the director said, adding that the two are "truly amazing and gifted actors.”

Shefali Shah said she feels grateful to be part of the show that addressed about a poignant issue. “I am glad I could be a part of the show which is talking about a really important thing and play a character which is always going to be the furthest away from me, and that’s why it’s so much exciting.

"The show is going to be there for prosperity for people to see forever,” the actor, known for her performances in films such as Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do and the series Delhi Crime, said in a statement.

As per reports, Human is getting a second season. Singh said even though he is not associated with upcoming installment, he has full faith the team will maintain the essence of the show. "I can see it only getting better,” he added.

The writer-director said he is currently working on his next directorial venture, a music film for a major OTT platform. “The emotional psychological thriller genre and the musical genre are my two favourite genres as a director and writer. It’s an original feature. It is set in the world of music and its going to be out later this year, unfortunately I can’t say more about it,” he said.