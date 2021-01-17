IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
web series

Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye

Actor Namit Das, in an exclusive column for HT, writes about why the OTT boom impacted his career in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST

Challenges bring out the best in human beings, and in my case especially, I am blessed that these challenges worked well in my case. What happened in 2020 lockdown is that everyone was at home, and the only one form of entertainment available to them was OTT. After a point, even TV shows became old. How many mythologies and comedies can you watch? The OTT boom had already begun, it’s not something which is new. We had seen how Sacred Games and other shows had done.

The world has opened up for people here, you have a lot of brave stories, a lot more characters, today you have ensemble pieces coming to the foray. Many actors you have seen in big films, TV or theatre are suddenly coming your way. I don’t think anyone expected it. They knew there is hidden potential in these actors but it was never utilised and manipulated to the maximum. That’s where I think my career and my life as an artist saw sort of an upliftment.

OTT has put me in an interesting situation at the moment. All my three shows in 2020- Mafia, Aarya and A Suitable Boy were all different roles. People were like ‘you are on every platform’ but this is not something I planned.

On the belief that you are stereotyped, like if once you play a hero’s friend in films, you get the same kind of roles, I would half agree to it not being there on OTT anymore. I had already moved on from that side casting. If you leave the previous three OTT shows aside, I have done films where I played different characters. In Sui Dhaaga, I was a baddie, in Pataakha, one of the sweet husbands. These are very different characters, not specifically roles which are just sidelined, or ‘the guy in yellow or pink shirt’, as I always say. We were done with hero’s friend long back, even in films I don’t think ‘hero’s friend’ anymore exists. It died long back.

Some 10-15 years back, we had that idea, and North India has a lovely term for this – the side actor. All of these emerged as different characters on their own. I was already living that reality. It jumped on people and made everyone realise, especially in the last eight months after those three shows. It became evident to them that this guy can play a good guy’s part as well. I definitely think Aarya has sort of defined a path for me for atleast the next two years. It’s not that I will be cast only in negative characters, but the fact that is that this actor can perform many things. There’s more to him than meets the eye.

By Namit Das

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
namit das a suitable boy
app
Close
e-paper
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
web series

Anupria Goenka: I could maintain connect with the audience because of OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The year 2020 has not been an ideal one for Bollywood with no theatrical releases but during this time the OTTs took centre stage and came to the rescue, something that Anupria Goenka is indebted to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
web series

Jisshu, Parambrata, Aaditi, Pratik, Swastika: Regional actors shine on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:10 PM IST
From a pan-India audience to being accepted globally, regional actors have steadily gained popularity in the recent times in the Hindi web space. OTT has brought talent from all across India into entertainment and it’s a win-win for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
web series

Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Namit Das, in an exclusive column for HT, writes about why the OTT boom impacted his career in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
web series

Yashaswini Dayama: Big screen isn’t the ultimate goal anymore

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Actor Yashaswani Dayama says she loves the OTT system that’s giving talented actors, who weren’t getting opportunities earlier, but now have the scope to shine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
web series

Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
web series

Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Jennifer Winget has announced the beginning of Code M season 2. She had played the role of Major Mehra in season one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
web series

WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
web series

Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavana Pandey says getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of WandaVision's release, multiple fan theories about the Marvel show have sprung up online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • It took Saif Ali Khan a week to get used to Ali Abbas Zafar's directing style, which the filmmaker had developed while working with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP