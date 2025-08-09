Naveen Kasturia says 'OTT has become factory-like': When you make so much stuff, a lot of it will be average | Interview

From his humble beginnings on TVF's Pitchers to now leading big web series, Naveen Kasturia has come a long way. The actor currently stars in the spy thriller show, Salakaar, streaming on JioHotstar. He speaks with HT about his role, doing action for the first time, and the state of streaming in India. Naveen Kasturia is currently starring in Salakaar.

On Salakaar

Naveen had largely played the common man in genres as far removed from action as possible. Salakaar shows him as a spy in the thick of the action. Did he ever harbour the ambition of being an action star as a kid, we ask. The actor responds, "I hadn't thought about it in a long time, but like you said, in childhood, I used to do that. In fact, somebody told me, 'You will never look good doing action'. After becoming an actor, I never thought of such parts. It came to me as a surprise, and I'm very happy."

Naveen says that the parts he was offered for years were more brains than brawn. "I think the way my career was going, the kind of roles I was offered were very different. I was never thinking in this direction. I thought I'd get parts where I'd use my mind more. That's the kind of perception I have created," says the actor.

On the evolution of OTT

It won't be an exaggeration to call Naveen one of the OG stars of Indian OTT. He was part of Pitchers in 2015, when the term OTT had not been created, and web series were relegated to YouTube. Cut to today, when there are half a dozen big platforms collectively churning out 10-12 titles a month. "It has become factory-like," reflects Naveen, adding, "A lot of people are creating and telling stories. But it's bound to happen that when you create a lot of stuff, a lot of it will be average. That's true for everything, whether it is films or TV, or now OTT. Good stories are still hard to find."

The actor says that while good stories still exist, they can often find it hard to reach the audience. He explains, "In today's times, sometimes because of the clutter, good stories also get lost. That is also happening. So, it's very important to promote properly, and for people to be aware of what's coming out. We say if it's a good story, it will always work. But kabhi kabhi (sometimes), it gets lost."

Salakaar also stars Mouni Roy in the lead, along with Surya Sharma and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles. The show is streaming on JioHotstar.