Neelam says people watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives as it's 'relatable': We talk about real stuff | Exclusive

Before she became a 'reality TV star', Neelam was a popular face in Bollywood. For over a decade, the actor appeared in some very successful films and collaborated successfully with Govinda and Chunky Panday. But to the younger generation, she is known as one of the girls from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Now, as the third season of the popular Netflix show is about to drop, the actor sits for a candid chat with HT about the show and how it has changed her life. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives trailer: Saif Ali Khan turns moderator in Delhi vs Mumbai war; Riddhima Kapoor debuts) Neelam stars with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Sajdeh in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

How season 3 is different

The third season of Fabulous Lives (which has now been rechristened Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives) brings back the OG cast members - Neelam, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh, along with three new faces - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. Talking about the changed dynamics, Neelam says, "It's crazy. There's a lot of mirch masala, it's a riot. They definitely can't ignore it because it will be a roller coaster ride, full of emotions, drama, laughs, tears, it's got everything."

Given that the three new entrants are from Delhi, the show also explores the Delhi-Mumbai rivalry. "One of the reasons I joined films was because I wanted to live in Mumbai. So, I mean, there you got it. I'm a hardcore Mumbai girl, Bombay girl," Neelam says.

Fabulous Lives is a popular show now, garnering more eyeballs every season, but Neelam says she wasn't always confident about its success. Recalling a time from the shoot of season one, she tells us, "When one day when four of us were shooting, we were sitting in a living room, and we're just chatting and chatting and chatting, and I was like, 'Wait a second, who actually is gonna listen to all this? Who actually wants to know all this?' This is really Karan Johar's brainchild. He knew that it would work. He kept on assuring us that, girls, you have no idea how huge it's going to be because India's never seen or done a show like this."

Fabulous Lives is relatable

The actor credits the show's success to its relatability. "Anything connected with Bollywood definitely gets the eyeballs, you know? And I think also the fact that four of us, we're not in our 20s, we're not teenagers, we're talking about real stuff. We're talking about our lives, our children, and life in general, which I think many women now relate to. So it's very relatable," she says. However, she is quick to add with a laugh, "I mean, I'm not really talking about the Rolls Royces and the yachts."

Neelam made her acting debut in 1984 and bid adieu to films by 2001. Many younger audiences have never seen her films, even on TV or OTT. But she is happy they have now discovered her work through Fabulous Lives. "It's interesting because now the youngsters are watching me. They know who I am. I have these little girls messaging me. Neelam Aunty, what do you do for your hair? You know, so and then, and then she says, my parents were your fans, so they've gone back and watched all my, my other movies, and my older films. It's just been great, because now, my fan base is not just my age group, It's the younger lot as well," she says.

On acting comeback

Neelam also made a comeback to acting after over 20 years when she appeared in an episode of season 2 of Made in Heaven last year. She says about her comeback, "I think I was made for that. I just found it a lot easier. I was more at ease than doing reality because, in reality, I was putting myself, Neelam, out there. So there are times when I do get conscious, and I do feel a little uncomfortable because I'm really putting out my life and my thoughts as it's a reality show."

But she says she is taking her time with more acting roles as she feels they are more demanding. "When you're acting, I see that that is all you can do because you have to dedicate all your time and your headspace to that. Because it's very demanding of your time. So the fact that I'm doing, you know, multiple things. I find it a little difficult," she says.

"I am still (open to acting), but I haven't gotten those kind of roles where it is worth dedicating my time. Nothing interesting has come my way. My focus is my business. My daughter is 11. She's my priority right now," says Neelam.