Samir Soni clarifies his recent Instagram post: Everything is fine between me and Neelam

Samir Soni has dismissed recent speculation about his marriage with actor Neelam Kothari, clarifying that all is well between them. The buzz began after Soni posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram, sparking rumours among netizens. In his post, Soni wrote: “If you want a rich husband, you better be pretty darn hot. If you want a “gorgeous” wife, work your ass off and make money. And the rest who just want a happy, loving marriage, first live together for six months and then decide (sic). “ Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari

Calling the rumours “baseless”, Soni tells us, “Neelam and I have been married for 14 years, nothing is wrong between us. Everything is going well. I didn’t even think of it that way. Sorry for the disappointment people, but there’s no trouble in paradise!”

Elaborating, he shares that his note was nothing more than just an observation he had made. “You find the most unlikely couples together. There would be a rich industrialist who per se might not be the best looking with someone who is drop-dead gorgeous and vice versa as well. I was giving it a thought and felt that’s the way things are now. To a lot of people, money represents security. I keep coming up with such random thoughts, it has nothing to do with anyone specific,” Soni explains adding, “Off late, everything is just too much in the face. Social media has gotten in a vicious cycle, and it is making people do pretentious things like marrying for money or looks.”

Here is his post:

The actor-director further says he feels today’s generation is “more materialistic and money-minded”, and “to top it, they take pride in it”. Expressing concern for the younger generation, Soni says that contemporary attitudes toward relationships and security differ significantly from those of previous generations. “Earlier you never spoke like that, but now people just say it on the face ‘I want comfort, this, and that’,” the 55-year-old notes, highlighting “a reverse trend in the West” he has observed where he says “a lot of women are coming out and saying that I want to be a homemaker and I want my husband to fend for me and protect me.”

Sharing his personal views about relationships, Soni says he likes it when two people get to know each other. “While is a focus on men to become richer and women to be prettier everywhere, I like the balance in knowing each other and not materialistic things,” he signs off.