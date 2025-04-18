The Glass Dome ending explained: What happened to Lejla and Alicia?

The Glass Dome, a Swedish thriller mini-series that dropped on April 15 on Netflix, has captured audiences with its shocking twists in every episode. With a total of 6 episodes, the plot follows Lejla Ness, a criminologist who returns to her hometown of Granås after the death of her foster mother. The story quickly turns into a chilling investigation that unveils dark secrets buried in her past. The Glass Dome dropped on Netflix this week. (X/ Netflix)

Lejla soon finds herself caught in a web of mystery when her childhood friend Louise is found dead under suspicious circumstances, and her daughter, Alicia, goes missing. As Lejla dives deeper into the case, disturbing parallels between Alicia’s disappearance and her own childhood abduction begin to haunt her.

Spoiler alert! The following story contains major details about the series

The unthinkable truth

Throughout the episodes, Lejla begins to suspect that her foster father, Valter, may be involved in the events surrounding Louise's death and Alicia's disappearance. The shocking revelation comes when Valter turns out to be the very man who abducted her years ago. He is Ecki, the kidnapper who had kept her captive during her childhood.

This revelation turns Lejla’s life upside down as Valter's obsession with her wasn’t just about adoption – it was about control. He had kidnapped Alicia too and imprisoned both girls beneath his home. The series' tense finale uncovers how Valter had been hiding not only his captive daughters but also the bodies of his other victims in a nearby lake.

A rescue that kept us on the edge

In the final moments, Tomas, a local police officer who had been investigating the case, uncovers a hidden underground chamber beneath Valter’s home. In a tense rescue, Lejla and Alicia are freed, and Valter's confession reveals the full extent of his obsession. His actions were driven by an unhealthy and obsessive love for Lejla, which had taken a monstrous turn over the years.

The ending feels similar to the final parts of the 1991 blockbuster ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster. In the movie, Buffalo Bill (played by Simon Northwood) kidnaps Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith), the daughter of Senator Ruth Martin (played by Diane Baker) and hides her in his basement.