Netflix unveils first 6 minutes of Squid Game Season 3, Player 456 is reborn to face more obstacles
The first six minutes of the Squid Game Season 3 was released by Netflix Tudum ahead of the premiere on June 27. The makers also revealed more details.
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Squid Game Season 3, Netflix has released the first 6 minutes of the show. To the surprise of the surviving Squid Game contestants, it is Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, who is revealed to be alive. What does that mean for the rest of the contestants?
Player 456 is reborn
The video shared by Netflix Tudum showed the rebirth of Player 456, who rises up from the coffin which is presented as a gift. He had challenged the Front Man after losing one of his closest friends last season. He wakes up to the concern of the rest of the survivors and is distressed. He even begs the guards to kill him. On the other hand, we follow a squad who are searching for an island amid unfamiliar disappearances.
What the makers said
Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals to Tudum, “For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game — rather than killing him — makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes. Front Man wants Gi-hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity as well as faith in himself. It's important for the Front Man that Gi-hun returns to the game.”
Actor Lee Jung-jae spoke about this moment and said, "When the coffin is opened, Gi-hun is reborn. He has to go back to the competition, play the game again, and make choices again.”
Season 3 is the final instalment of Squid Game, and this time, the stakes of the game are even higher. The first season went on to become one of Netflix’s most-watched series and won several accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards. Season 3 will premiere on Netflix this Friday, June 27.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.