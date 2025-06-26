Netflix unveils first 6 minutes of Squid Game Season 3, Player 456 is reborn to face more obstacles

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Squid Game Season 3, Netflix has released the first 6 minutes of the show. To the surprise of the surviving Squid Game contestants, it is Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, who is revealed to be alive. What does that mean for the rest of the contestants? Lee Jung-jae plays player 456 in Squid Game.

Player 456 is reborn

The video shared by Netflix Tudum showed the rebirth of Player 456, who rises up from the coffin which is presented as a gift. He had challenged the Front Man after losing one of his closest friends last season. He wakes up to the concern of the rest of the survivors and is distressed. He even begs the guards to kill him. On the other hand, we follow a squad who are searching for an island amid unfamiliar disappearances.

What the makers said

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals to Tudum, “For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game — rather than killing him — makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes. Front Man wants Gi-hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity as well as faith in himself. It's important for the Front Man that Gi-hun returns to the game.”

Actor Lee Jung-jae spoke about this moment and said, "When the coffin is opened, Gi-hun is reborn. He has to go back to the competition, play the game again, and make choices again.”

Season 3 is the final instalment of Squid Game, and this time, the stakes of the game are even higher. The first season went on to become one of Netflix’s most-watched series and won several accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards. Season 3 will premiere on Netflix this Friday, June 27.