New K-dramas arriving in July 2024: Sweet Home Season 3 to Red Swan and more

The upcoming month has a lot in store for fans of Korean content. The fresh month of July included releases of K-dramas from various genres including romance, thrillers, mysteries, fantasy and horror. Each K-drama has a new world to introduce to the viewers with twisted plotlines and unique characters. The K-drama lineup for July has something for everyone so add these binge-worthy shows to the watchlist. New K-drama arriving in July 2024: Sweet Home Season 3 to Red Swan and more (Netflix, Disney+)

Upcoming K-dramas in July 2024

Also Read: July’s anime releases 2024 unveiled: Tower of God S2, MONOGATARI Series and more

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Red Swan

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Genre: Action, Romance, Melodrama

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Rain

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: This 10-episode drama follows the journey of a successful female golf player who always dreamt of leading a life of luxury. After marrying the successor of a wealthy group, she became CEO of her foundation and was recognised for her charity work. She hires a personal bodyguard and with his help, she soon learns about the dark side of the family she married into.

The Auditors

Release Date: July 6, 2024

Genre: Mystery, Comedy

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha

Plot: The drama tells the story of corporate corruption in JU construction as the no-nonsense audit team leader joins hands with the new employee to uncover the wide corruption of the company running through all ranks.

Also Read: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23 teaser trailer released, here's when it airs

Good Partner

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Genre: Comedy, Law, Life, Drama

Cast: Jang Nara, Nam Ji Hyun

Plot: The drama is set between a hot and a cold lawyer in a courtroom where one is an experienced divorce lawyer and the other is a new employee who just went through the hardships of her divorce. The K-drama approaches the effects of a sudden heartbreak or split in the family in a very direct manner.

Sweet Home (Season 3)

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: One of the most anticipated returns of a series to Netflix, Season 3 of Sweet Home will feature the ultimate fight between monsters and humans. The original trio will be back for one last attempt to defeat the monsters as the lines between humanity and monsters are getting blurred with the neohumans bringing the world close to the mark of annihilation.

No Way Out: The Roulette

Release Date: July 31, 2024

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Crime

Cast: Cho Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung

Plot: A heinous criminal has just been released from prison after he served 13 years but the intentions of the killer are still not clear. A public bounty hunter is hired to murder the criminal before he becomes a threat to society and humanity. The hitman is hired by a mysterious being and a police officer is burdened to protect the criminal. Meanwhile, a butcher is looking for his missing money.