OTT releases to watch this week: Pushpa 2 Reloaded, Queer, The Storyteller, Identity and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From poignant tales to mass masala films, this week’s releases have something for everyone. Pick and choose from new seasons of old favourites to fresh theatrical movies getting a digital release. Grab your popcorn and cosy up. (Also Read: Is Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi co-writer on Paatal Lok season 2? Actor clears the air) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Queer and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 Reloaded - Netflix

Streaming from January 30 is Sukumar’s Telugu Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s extended version, Pushpa 2 Reloaded, with additional 23 minutes of footage. Pushpa Raj (Arjun) is no longer the daily wage worker in Pushpa: The Rise, he is now the leader of the red sanders smuggling syndicate and married to Srivalli (Rashmika). Yet, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh) and his family continue to be a thorn in his side.

The Storyteller - Disney+ Hotstar

Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, The Storyteller streaming from January 28 has been directed by Ananth Mahadevan. Paresh Rawal’s Tarini Bandyopadhyay is a retired printing press worker from Kolkata who relocates to Ahmedabad to be with his son. When he takes up a job as a storyteller for an insomniac, secrets unfold. Adil Hussain, Revathy and Tannishtha Chatterjee among others also star in it.

Queer - MUBI

Queer is a period romantic drama streaming from January 31 that has been adapted from William S Burroughs’ 1985 novel of the same name. Set in Mexico City in the 1950s, it follows Daniel Craig’s William Lee, an American expat leading a solitary existence. His life takes a turn when he meets Drew Starkey’s Eugene Allerton, a man much younger than him. As William is increasingly captivated by Eugene, their relationship evolves. Jason Schwartzman, Henry Zaga, Omar Apollo and Lesley Manville also star in it.

You’re Cordially Invited - Prime Video

Two families discover that their dream weddings have been scheduled at the same remote island on the same day. Will Ferrell’s Jim is a widower prepping for his daughter Jenni’s wedding, played by Gerlandine Viswanathan. Reese Witherspoon’s Margot, a reality TV executive, is meticulously planning sister Neve, played by Meredith Hagner’s nuptials. Chaos and comedy ensues due to the double booking.

Identity - ZEE5

Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s Malayalam action-thriller Identity stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha in the lead roles. The sole witness to a brutal crime is asked to assist the police and work with a sketch artist. Question remains if her description helps them nab the criminal or if there’s something more to the tale. Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan also star in the film, streaming from January 31.

The Recruit (season 2) - Netflix

Noah Centineo returns as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks who finds himself carrying out an espionage operation in South Korea. He discovers that some of the most significant threats he faces might originate from within his organisation. The season picks up where the last one left off, with Owen and former asset Laura Haddock’s Max Meladze being kidnapped by her daughter Maddie Hasson’s Karolina.