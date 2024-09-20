OTT releases to watch this week: The Penguin, Agatha All Along, Inside Out 2 and more

OTT releases to watch this week: We bring you a list of series and films hitting OTT this week. From new seasons of comfort shows and family dramas to setting up new Marvel and DC characters and gripping thrillers, this week’s new OTT releases have it all. (Also Read: Squid Game season 2 special teaser: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun re-enters game with 'new resolution in mind'. Watch) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills of DC and Marvel's The Penguin and Agatha All Along.

The Penguin - JioCinema

A spin-off based on The Batman (2022), Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as the titular Penguin. The mini-series focuses on the rise of Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, who seizes the opportunity to consolidate his position in Gotham after the death of Carmine Falcone. The eight-episode series follows his ruthless ambition.

Agatha All Along - Disney+ Hotstar

After her escape during the events of Wanda Vision, witch Agatha Harkness embarks on a new journey to restore her powers and build a new coven. This time, she’s even joined by a determined teenager with a mission of their own. Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke headline this supernatural series.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 2) - Netflix

Kapil Sharma returns as the host for the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The star-studded guest list for this season, which included film celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, to T20 World Cup champions and the cast of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

His Three Daughters - Netflix

In this emotional drama, three estranged sisters reunite in New York to care for their ailing father and men their bond before it's too late. Tensions rise when they begin to deal with past issues. Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen headline this film that explores family dynamics, forgiveness and resilience.

Inside Out 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

After a successful theatrical run, the much-loved sequel of Inside Out releases on OTT. New emotions are bubbling inside Riley’s mind and Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger are now joined by Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui as she hits puberty. The old emotions aren’t sure how they feel about this.