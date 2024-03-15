OTT releases to watch this weekend: Murder Mubarak to Bramayugam, Main Atal Hoon to Big Girls Don't Cry and more

A weekend could be a good time for a new show or a film. Not sure what to watch this weekend? We have got you covered! This week saw a lot of exciting releases you can catch up on – from the whodunit mystery Murder Mubarak to the political drama Main Atal Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Also read: March 2024 upcoming movies: The Crew, Laapataa Ladies, Yodha, Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, Murder Mubarak and more) OTT releases to watch this weekend: Take a look at all the new releases this week on streaming platforms.

Murder Mubarak, Netflix

A whodunit could make for a thrilling watch this weekend. This one boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. When a crime at the Royal Delhi Club, the police is informed, and ACP Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi, starts the investigation.

HanuMan, Zee5

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the release of the Teja Sajja-starrer can finally watch the film on Zee5. The Prasanth Varma directorial was scheduled to release last week but faced a delay. He even too to X to post a clarification about the same. HanuMan tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after coming across a totem in his village. A sequel called Jai Hanuman is in the works too.

Main Atal Hoon, Zee5

Main Atal Hoon is a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film features Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role.

Carry On Jatta 3, Disney plus Hotstar

Carry On Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang. It stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The Hindi dubbed version of the Punjabi comedy is now available to stream on Disney plus Hotstar. The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Bramayugam, SonyLIV

Rahul Sadavisan's Malayalam dark fantasy horror thriller shocked many upon release, while Mammootty' no-holds-barred performance garnered unanimous praise. Co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Manikandan R. Achari.

Big Girls Don't Cry, Prime Video

The seven-episode show is set in an all-girls boarding school in a hilly town named Vandana Valley Girls School. Created by Nitya Mehra and directed by her, Karan Kapadia, Sudhanshu Saria and Kopal Naithani, the show revolves around the all-female inmates of the school and how their dynamics change as they deal with insecurity, heartbreak, jealousy and love.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, Disney+ Hotstar

Ellen Pompeo returns for the season which kicks off right where the Season 19 finale ended. But her Meredith Grey will not be a series regular. But some of the returning stars include Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd and Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson. More interns join but it will rarely be a smooth ride for them from now on.

