Overexposure on OTT platforms: Does it concern actors or is more work always welcome?

Surge in consumption of digital content has translated to more work for artistes. Indeed with the demand for streaming content increasing by the day, the supply has also been made faster, with seasons of popular shows coming out within a few months. This has led to a pattern where the popular faces of digital platform not only revisit their roles in all seasons, but also sometimes simultaneously work in different projects.

For such artistes, is this increasing visibility a boon or a bane? And don’t they fear getting overexposed?

Sharing her thoughts on it, actor Shefali Shah, who until now had been content with one project coming out every couple of years, is now juggling multiple projects, says, What’s overexposure when you’re playing so many different characters. That’s what I came to do with my work. I feel good to know that people recognise me for my characters rather than me. I’m not saying they don’t appreciate me, but it’s nice that they see a project of mine, and they see the character and not Shefali. Why would it be overexposure if I can pull off being different people? That’s the struggle I deal with in every film.”

Shah recently finished work on Humans, a web series, and has Delhi Crime season 2 lined up next. She was also seen in a short film, which she directed, too.

Arguing that being visible is what an actor wants, Darshan Kumaar is happy with being seen in multiple projects. “People will watch me again and again in different avatars. If I’m doing the same kind of character the audiences will say something, but for example, I played a boxer in Toofan, then a major in another project, they want to see good stories, good actors. It’s a good time for actors, so we’re getting appreciation,” tells us the 35-year-old, who was also seen in season 2 of Aashram.

Darshan Kumar

Moreover, many actors who weren’t doing much on the film front, are getting a lot of work in the OTT space. This is why they don’t have to be conscious of anything such as brand value, feels Ranvir Shorey. He admits that it’s the OTT space which has changed things for him.

“It’s not like I’m a superstar who can only release like one film in a year or two years. I don’t belong to that category. I’d happily be able to be a part of different kind of roles and projects. If they were releasing every few months, I’d be happy,” says the 49-year-old, who was seen in Sunflower this year, and is shooting for another show currently. He also has a chat show lined up with Vinay Pathak.

While everything seems hunky dory, some actors are aware of what being too visible could do.

Indeed, actor Divya Dutta feels being part of multiple project or not is an individual choice and may have its own drawback too.

“Abhi jo cast kar rahe hain, woh kahega, ‘Arre yeh toh har series mein nazar aa raha ya rahi hai, isko chhod do’ , while some will say he’s in favour of them. It depends on how you perceive it. You keep doing what you like and give yourself that much space. You’ve to just make your own personal judgement, as far as choosing and timing is concerned. If you’re enjoying yourself, then even if you come soon or late, people will enjoy seeing you,” says Dutta, who started off on the space with Special OPS, and then after five months came Hostages, and then Zindagi in Shorts.

Echoing similar sentiment, Tanuj Virwani feels that as an actor, one is a commodity, and you don’t want to be burnt out or risk overexposure.

The 34-year-old explains, “It’s been a very good year for me, and upcoming show Cartel will be my fourth release in all probability. Then I have Inside Edge season 3 and Illegal. Sometimes, what happens is that you shot for certain projects before the pandemic or partially during it, and they keep coming out one after the other. As an actor, you don’t really have control over them. Ideally, I’d like to space out my releases, that would be good for the health of my career.”