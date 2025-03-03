Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals how fiancée Abby Champion's mom reacted to his nude scene in The White Lotus

On the sidelines of the Oscars 2025, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger spoke about how his family reacted to his nude scene in The White Lotus season 3. Talking to Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, the actor reacted to Chris Pratt joking about the scene and what his future mother-in-law texted him after watching it. (Also Read: Patrick Schwarzenegger refuses getting role in White Lotus because of dad Arnold: 'I wish I didn't have my last name') Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger have dated since 2015; they announced their engagement in December 2023.(REUTERS)

Patrick’s family reacts to the nude scene

Patrick’s brother-in-law Chris Pratt (married to his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger) told E! News after The White Lotus premiered, “I know where my eyes went—I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d**k, bro.” When asked about it on the red carpet, Patrick replied, “He’s a comedian, he’s funny, smart…I don’t know; you have to ask him (if he was being serious).”

The publication then asked him if fiancée Abby Champion and her family had watched the scene. Patrick explained, “She knew because her family is from Alabama, they’re from the south. And they do viewing parties to support me, to watch other shows that I’ve done. So I did tell her so she could warn her family and their big watch group that yes, there was some stuff that they should maybe close their eyes. So, she knew something was coming but she didn’t know the extent. Her mom sent me a text message with the emojis with the hands over the eyes. So…(laughs).”

The White Lotus season 3

Season 3 of The White Lotus sees Patrick play Saxon Ratliff, a spoiled brat who works for his father’s company. He has two siblings, played by Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook, while Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola play his parents. The series premiered on Hulu and on Jio Hotstar in India on February 16, and a new episode isdropping every week. The new season, helmed by Mike White, is set in Thailand.