Playing lead gives actors chance to be multi-dimensional: Amit Sial

Mirzapur and Raid actor Amit Sial played the protagonist in the OTT series Kathmandu Connection. The actor now wants to balance playing lead and interesting characters in his forthcoming projects.

On his visit to Lucknow, the Kanpurite says, “When the audience gives so much love then it becomes my responsibility to politely deny repetitive work. I am point-blank denying bahubali and cop-based subjects. I want to see myself playing different avatars. As an actor, you want to be multi-dimensional and that you get to portray when you play a lead role.”

Sial adds, “It’s not about money and screen-time but about the graph of the character that you are portraying. I want to explore that in me! It does not mean I only want to play lead roles but those that enrich my soul, even if small, I will surely do. So, it’s a very interesting bouquet of roles that I am getting to play. I want to be flexible like a coconut tree which can bend according to the situation.”

Amit Sial in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The actor has a packed schedule ahead. “Currently, I am shooting for Jamtara...2 here, have to complete Inspector Avinash but we are not able to match dates. Besides, I am doing a film Kala which has Tripti Dimri and Babil.”

Talking about his upcoming shoots, the 45-year-old actor says, “I will be heading to the mountains to shoot for a beautiful family-oriented film Tikdam which is being directed by Vivek Anchalia, writer of film Rajma-Chawal. The next season of Maharani is hopefully scheduled for November and the second season of Kathmandu... is expected in January. I hope ‘A Simple Murder’ too gets another season.”

His last release was Maharani and Khauff (as part of anthology Shuruaat Ka Twist). He is expecting Season Three of Inside Edge to be released next.

Sial believes that OTT is changing for good. “The best part is shows are being made which people can watch with family and makers are adhering to self-censorship. I believe in giving a break to binge-watching. Shows must be released in small intervals which will give a breather to the fast consumption of content. I am happy things are moving in this direction.”

UP has played a special role in his career. “Raid, Mirzapur, Kathmandu..., Inspector...and now Jamtara2, all have been shot in Lucknow and my turning point was playing a true-blue Kanpurite in Inside Edge,” he adds.