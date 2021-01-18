IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
web series

Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects

Actor Radhika Apte talks about how she feels being declared ‘Queen of OTT’ according to an IIHB report.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST

She is one of the few actors who dabbled with the OTT medium and Radhika Apte is happy to see how far the platform has come, especially after 2020 propelled it to newer heights.

“How could I envisage that it would become so big as it has today? Also, I don’t think I took any risk at that time. The platform on which my project was coming on was huge and it was just launching in India. Honestly, I was not worried about the platform. I was more worried about the content,” Apte shares.

Many in the industry had the belief that actors were taking up OTT projects because of dearth of roles in Bollywood but that perception has since changed. However, the actor says she never bothered about such though process.

“I don’t care about people’s opinions and I don’t even know what their opinions are,” she quickly adds.

Apte, who has been a part of web projects like Sacred Games, …, Raat Akeli Hai (last year), says for her it has always been more about the quality of the project.

“If I like the content, I would do it, and that is really what I am more worried about, not the platform really. I have done short films, series, web films, regional films. I don’t think like medium wise,” adds Apte, who also recently starred in British film, A Call to Spy.

Her association with OTT and her great track record has helped her earned the title of Queen of OTT according to an Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) report.

“I am very excited about it and extremely flattered. It is nice to be recognized for something that one has been doing,” she says.

The 35-year-old further lauds the OTT platforms saying it is a rather big step in the world of entertainment.

“It has generated a lot of employment. A lot of technicians, writers, actors, are continuously working. OTT platforms give you an equal opportunity, whether it is a small film or a big films. The audience has an equal opportunity to choose what they want to watch. There are no longer the criteria such as how many shows a film would get, how many screens it would release in,” she says.

Apte is now looking forward to 2021 and she wants to come back to India from London where she has been since the lockdown began last year, and resume shooting her projects.

“I had done a series year which will come out this year. Other than that it has been a long wait for me in terms of work but I think that was somewhat required. I am going to come back to India now. I will start to shoot right a films right away,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
web series

Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte talks about how she feels being declared ‘Queen of OTT’ according to an IIHB report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
web series

Criminal Justice, The Relationship Manager: Domestic violence on OTT radar

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A lot of web shows and films of late have took up domestic violence as the central point of the narrative. We talk to makers and actors about the reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
web series

'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Sunil Grover has insisted that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents it shows transpired in real life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
web series

Anupria Goenka: I could maintain connect with the audience because of OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The year 2020 has not been an ideal one for Bollywood with no theatrical releases but during this time the OTTs took centre stage and came to the rescue, something that Anupria Goenka is indebted to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
web series

Jisshu, Parambrata, Aaditi, Pratik, Swastika: Regional actors shine on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:10 PM IST
From a pan-India audience to being accepted globally, regional actors have steadily gained popularity in the recent times in the Hindi web space. OTT has brought talent from all across India into entertainment and it’s a win-win for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
web series

Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Namit Das, in an exclusive column for HT, writes about why the OTT boom impacted his career in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
web series

Yashaswini Dayama: Big screen isn’t the ultimate goal anymore

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Actor Yashaswani Dayama says she loves the OTT system that’s giving talented actors, who weren’t getting opportunities earlier, but now have the scope to shine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple ‘upstaged’ Saif, praises him too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
web series

Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
web series

Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Jennifer Winget has announced the beginning of Code M season 2. She had played the role of Major Mehra in season one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
web series

WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
web series

Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavana Pandey says getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of WandaVision's release, multiple fan theories about the Marvel show have sprung up online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP