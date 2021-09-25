Ram Madhvani on Aarya getting an Emmy nod: It validates the kind of work I do but also puts pressure

Aarya remains among the best web shows that audiences saw in recent times, and for its creator and director Ram Madhvani, the International Emmys nomination in the Best Drama Series, is the perfect icing on the cake.

Talking about the Sushmita Sen-led series making buzz at globally, the filmmaker says, “The timing is great. Both the universe and Miss Universe is by our side,” he quips.

Calling the Emmy nod an amazing feat, Madhvani adds, “Somewhere, it holds you, motivates you and validates the work I do. But, it also puts pressure on you obviously, and so all of that’s good, and the team is incredibly excited. This is huge for all of us.”

Any international recognition is a big deal and getting an International Emmy nomination at a time when so much great content is being made worldwide, is right up there, feels Madhvani.

“I was in Los Angeles a few years ago, and my brother-in-law took a picture of me outside the Emmys’ venue where there’s a big statute of the award. I told him back then that there’s no way I can ever dream to get an Emmy. And after the nominations announcement, I messaged him. Obviously something was sent out in the universe back then,” he recalls.

And now, whether they win or not, the filmmaker isn’t really thinking about the end result. “At least we got nominated, that’s huge. I haven’t thought about a win. If it happens, that could be great for everyone in our team. But it’s big already. Right now, all I’m focusing on is season two and that’s keeping us busy. Hopefully, we can deliver the promise and make it as good as season one,” he ends.