Realism and creative content on OTT attract Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker, who marked his digital debut last year with Special Ops, is currently shooting for his next web project in Jharkhand. Going forward, he plans on exploring the medium to its fullest as it challenges the artiste in him. Talking about it, he says, “It’s quite challenging to do something on the digital space. When you’re shooting for something for eight hours as viewed content, you can’t let go of a scene thinking that it’s a filler.”

According to Tacker, web is “the toughest medium” as it “requires the most amount of realism and creative content.” He remarks, “I would love to dabble in it for that reason. People can catch you if you’re faking it. It further helps an actor participate in a longer form of storytelling.”

What also interest the actor are films. In 2008, he was seen in a small appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. And now, he looks forward to capturing the imagination of the audience with his presence on the big screen. “All actors become actors because of the idea of being showcased in a theatre. Getting a whole bunch of people in one room for collective viewing is a very different experience and I’ve enjoyed it as an audience. I would love it if people watch me doing a film with the same flair,” Tacker shares.

So, does he have a bucket list of directors he wants to work with? “I would love to do a 120-minute format with Neeraj Pandey. I enjoy his pacey narratives and time-relevant content. I would also love to work with Sriram Raghavan. I’ve always wanted to explore the worlds of Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. They’ve got a very different sense of storytelling,” he ends.