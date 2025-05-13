Samay Raina announces comeback tour after India’s Got Latent row, fans still want to know ‘where is the next episode’

Comedian Samay Raina is firing up his comeback trail! After the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, the comedian is set to go on a UK and Europe tour. He has hinted at a more personal set, suggesting he will be addressing the turmoil the stir brought into his life. Also read: Is Apoorva Mukhija cancelling her Cannes 2025 debut after India's Got Latent row? 'Gaali nahi khaani', says YouTuber Earlier this year, Samay Raina was mired in controversy after the release of the latest episode of his show, India's Got Latent.

Samay Raina announces his comeback

On Tuesday, Samay took to Instagram to announce his first step toward his comeback. He shared that he will be touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will kick off in Koln on June 5 and wrap up in Sydney on July 20.

In another story, he teased that the set would include references to the India’s Got Latent controversy. He wrote, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour”.

The news was met with overwhelming response as he wrote in an Instagram Story, “We have crashed the ticketing websites, should be fine in a bit guys”.

Samay also shared a video montage showcasing moments from his recent US and Canada tour, which he continued despite being embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy.

His Insta story.

Shubham Chawla from his team gave Samay a shoutout for the US –Canada tour. He wrote, “We pulled off one of the biggest tour in the US and Canada by an Indian comedian. The grit to be able to get on stage every day when your whole world is upside down. Major shoutout to my brother for creating a laughter riot during the whole tour.... We are so back”.

Fans were elated with the news and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One wrote, “We want you back SAMAY RAINA. Life is miserable without your videos! Period”, and another shared, “Now latent comeback also please”.

“2 million views in just 20 minutes,” one shared, and one wrote, “FREAKING SAMAY RAINAAA - THE LEGEND THE MAN THE MYTH”.

Many fans, however, asked about the new episode of India's Got Latent, the show that was stalled earlier this year due to controversy. “When is the new episode dropping,” was a common question in the comment section.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy around Samay Raina’s show started after an FIR was filed against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

The show faced backlash after Ranveer made certain comments on air that were deemed insensitive and sparked widespread criticism. The video quickly spread like wildfire online, prompting a fierce backlash on social media, where users condemned his comments.

Sometime back, Samay appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through India's Got Latent. In light of the ongoing legal issues, Samay also made a decision to reschedule his India tour. He took to Instagram to share the news, assuring fans that refunds would be provided for tickets.