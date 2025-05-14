Samay Raina is stumped by question on India's Got Latent return in first public appearance since row; watch his reaction

Samay back in the spotlight

On Tuesday, Samay made his first public appearance after announcing his comeback tour. Samay was recently spotted at a screening of the web series Hai Junoon in Mumbai, where he was seen wearing a relaxed blue jersey with headphones around his neck. At the event, Samay was seen warmly interacting with fans, greeting them and taking selfies.

During the outing, one of the photographers present at the event asked him, “Bhai, show wapis kab aa raha hai? (Bro, when is the show coming back)”. “Areey," he said and laughed.

The comedian responded with a laugh, and before he could say more, a friend stepped in and pulled him away. Even as he walked off, he glanced back at the photographer and flashed a smile.

When another photographer asked Samay about the web series Hai Junoon, his friend intervened, attempting to steer him away from the paparazzi. However, Samay managed to deliver a witty remark to the photographers before leaving.

Samay said, “I haven’t watched the series. I had gone out for a workout in a gym. This is my friend, and I just came in with him. I have no idea what you are talking about”.

As Samay was leaving, he inquired about the name of the web series and upon learning it was Hai Junoon, he made a funny face before moving on. The video is getting a lot of attention on social media. One commet read, “Samay is so cute and hilarious”, with another reading, “So happy to see Samay smiling”.

Samay Raina announces his comeback

On Tuesday, Samay took to Instagram to announce his comeback tour. He shared that he will be touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will kick off in Koln on June 5 and wrap up in Sydney on July 20. He will be going on a UK and Europe tour. The comedian also teased that the set would include references to the India’s Got Latent controversy. He wrote, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour”.

The move marks the first step in reviving his career, which suffered a setback after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

About the India's Got Latent row

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show erupted following the filing of an FIR against multiple individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay himself, and others involved in the India's Got Talent show. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.

The show faced intense criticism after Ranveer made ‘sex with parents’ comments that many felt were insensitive, sparking widespread outrage. The video went viral, and social media users strongly condemned his remarks, leading to a fierce backlash online. Sometime back, Samay appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through India's Got Latent.