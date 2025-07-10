Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh talk about their initially ‘awkward' chemistry in Four Years Later, modern day love

Modern-day love has evolved far beyond traditional ideals of romance. In today’s fast-paced, digitally connected world, relationships are shaped by shifting social norms, growing independence, and the impact of technology. Capturing these contemporary dynamics, Four Years Later, an Australian-Indian romantic drama, brings a refreshing perspective on long-distance love, identity, and emotional growth. Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh's stills from Four Years Later.

The eight-part series, co-written and produced by Mithila Gupta, stars Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh, Kate Box, and Luke Arnold, and is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on July 11. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Shahana and Akshay spoke about portraying long-distance relationships, building their on-screen chemistry, and what drew them to the script.

Akshay Ajit Singh recalls crying after reading Four Years Later script

Akshay recalled "dancing" when he got to know that he was confirmed to play Yash in Four Years Later. He further added, "Then I was sent the script a couple of hours later. I read the script in one go, taking 2.5 hours. When I finished reading the script, I remember my mom was sitting downstairs, and I looked at her and I had tears in my eyes. I was like this part if so beautiful and then I got scared thinking how will I ever do justice to this because there were so many emotions I hadn't done before on screen and the way character was written, it was so nuanced, layered and unique, that there was no character reference I could take. For this one, I was totally flummoxed. I was like This is going to be a new original character, so then I had to construct him from the ground up. Of course, I prayed for Yash to come to me, and then it came to me in a beautiful song, Kesariya. And the team we were working with was the best I have worked with so far. It was a no-brainer to say yes to Yash."

Shahana Goswami talked about resonating with her character

Shahana, known for being selective about her roles, said her character Sridevi resonated deeply and said, "When I did the auditions, the scenes I felt were more relatable and real to the language, characters, and conversation. Eventually, when I was offered the role, I felt Sridevi's personality was a lot closer to who I am, and I don't get to portray that side of me much. I feel like Tu Hai Mera Sunday is the only film that has captured the essence of me. Then also the fact to be offered to play romantic lead in the romantic series, so much later in my career and life, for the first time in a sense, was quite interesting. It's interesting how life can be new sometimes. When I read the material, I realised that despite being a love story, it is much more than that, exploring so many themes, ideas of friendship, career, work, relationships and talks about it in a very seamless way."

Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh on their chemistry

Reflecting on their chemistry, both actors admitted they were initially unsure. Akshay said, "This is really funny. When we auditioned for the first time, it was over a virtual meeting because Shahana was in Paris, and I asked her Eiffel Tower dikhao (laughs). The director and Mithila were also on Zoom watching our auditions, and they were like Wow, this is electric and I had an individual thought that really? electric? umm okay! And then we had a chemistry test on site in Delhi where we met and read the three or four scenes together, and everyone else was like We love the chemistry, and Shahana and I were a little awkward. voh vaali feeling nahi aayi thi ki haan. But I think that is what worked. And of course, after our workshops and readings together, and Shahana bringing lunch for me when we were shooting in Bombay, all of that also helped build our chemistry."

Shahana added, "Only when the trailers and show came out that we realised, oh, we look good together. Now, we realised the chemistry that other people were talking about."

Akshay Ajit Singh and Shahana Goswami on long distance relationship

Talking about long-distance relationships, Akshay reflected on how people can sometimes feel the loneliest while being in a relationship. He emphasised the importance of continuing personal growth and not projecting insecurities onto one’s partner. He added that taking responsibility for one’s own triggers and emotional responses is crucial, rather than expecting a partner to manage them.

Shahana recalled her own experience of a long-distance relationship and said, "I agree that long-distance relationships are seen as a problem, and it always has been, but in today's hyper-connected world, it's a reality for a lot of people. You have to understand that now relationships are about allowing people to make choices for themselves. A little bit more focused on their own journey, and a lot of times, partners choose to live apart for their own careers and work. Their interests and needs are different. So this kind of understanding has been given compared to earlier times, when it was said that a unit moves together. I mean I am someone who has lived away from my loved ones my whole life, since I moved to Bombay when I was 18. I had a long-distance relationship when I was 13, and I had done all sorts of things from STD calls to writing letters, then video calls, voice notes and whatnot."

Akshay concluded by sharing how the story resonated with the diaspora, saying, "I have a lot of friends who went abroad to study and are now working there. So when the show came out, they said we feel seen for the first time. So this was made for the Aussie audience, and then it went to a lot of places. A lot of Indian immigrants said that they feel their struggles are finally being shown. Just the emotional aspect of being away from home has connected to a lot of people, like anyone who leaves their home to go to another country to live, and these are all the themes we have experienced. It's a universal story told through the lens of India. But, missing home, ghar ka khana, missing friends, finding a new identity, and for Yash, going through that, he struggled with that, but I am a little extroverted, on the contrary. But these aspects did connect with me."