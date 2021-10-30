Sharib Hashmi: I didn’t enjoy the projects I did for money at all, every day I would cringe on set

Actor Sharib Hashmi has pretty much seen every kind of phase in his life — from taking up projects just so he could make ends meet and to having the freedom to only focus on quality and now worry much about money... life has come a full circle for the actor.

Hashmi says, “Every actor wants to reach that stage, where they (get the freedom to) choose projects. That feeling is really amazing. Even now, [I feel that] I need one more push in my career.”

Elaborating more, Hashmi, who shot to fame by playing the character of JK in The Family Man franchise, reveals, “It is really nice that I can select what I want to do and don’t have to worry ‘EMI kahaan se aayega, ghar ka kharcha’. There are things we do for money, at least that is getting sorted slowly.”

Recalling the time when he had to take up projects merely for money sans any creative satisfaction, he shares, “I had to do such projects in the past, primarily only for financial reasons. I did not enjoy doing them at all. Every day, when I would go on set, I would cringe every moment. I hope and pray to God ki aage phirse dobaara aisa mauka na aaye, ki yeh cheezein karni padhein, just because the money is good.”

The 45-year-old, who will be seen next in the film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, is of the opinion that the nature of the business is such that an actor has to live from project to project which gives rise to these financial problems at times.

“This field is so unpredictable, the uncertainty level is very high. You don’t know what is going to happen the next day,” Hashmi concludes.